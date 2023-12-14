Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid recorded his fifth career 30-point half in Wednesday night’s 129-111 win over the Detroit Pistons. No other center in the play-by-play era (since 1996-97) has logged more than two.

The six-time All-Star ended his performance with 41 points, 11 rebounds, five assists, and two steals in 32 minutes of action. Embiid, 29, finished 14-of-24 (58.3%) shooting from the floor and made all 12 free throws.

Per a few NBA betting sites, the Philadelphia 76ers hold seventh-shortest odds to win this season’s championship. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks.

Joel Embiid in the first half: 30 PTS

10 REB

10-15 FG It’s Embiid’s 5th career 30-point half. No other center in the play-by-play era (since 1996-97) has had more than two.#Sixers | #BrotherlyLovepic.twitter.com/eORlbXwoYi — Basketball Reference (@bball_ref) December 14, 2023



“He’s been in that vibe on game days, non-game days and everything lately,” 76ers coach Nick Nurse said. “And he’s scoring in a lot of different ways, which is good. He’s giving [defenses] some variety and unpredictability.”

Embiid has now scored at least 30 points in each of the last nine-straight games, dating back to Nov. 17. His nine-game streak is the longest this season and is the second-longest in his career. Last season, the eight-year veteran posted 30 or more points in 10 consecutive games.

Philadelphia 76ers’ Joel Embiid averaging 35.1 points, 11.7 rebounds, and 6.7 assists in games he does not finish this season

Joel Embiid is averaging 35.1 points, 11.7 rebounds, and 6.7 assists in games where he does not play in the fourth quarter this season. Through 20 games, the 7-footer has sat out of the fourth quarter seven times.

In Philadelphia’s 131-126 victory over Washington on Dec. 6, Embiid notched a season-high 50 points, 13 rebounds, and seven assists in 39 minutes played.

Additionally, the 76ers dropped 39 points on the Pistons in the opening quarter Wednesday. Philadelphia led 70-56 at halftime. Although Detroit went on to outscore the Sixers 31-25 in the final frame, it was not enough to overcome Embiid’s 30-point first half.



Moreover, Detroit suffered its 21st straight loss. The Pistons matched their longest streak in franchise history, set at the end of the 1979-80 season and start of 1980-81. It is the sixth-longest single-season losing streak in the NBA.

According to ESPN Stats & Information, only the 2010-11 Cleveland Cavaliers and the 2013-14 Sixers (both lost 26 straight), along with the 1995-96 Vancouver Grizzlies, the 1997-98 Denver Nuggets, and the 2011-12 Charlotte Bobcats (all lost 23 in a row) have lost more games in a row in a season. Philadelphia holds the overall mark of 28, set at the end of 2014-15 and start of 2015-16.

NBA sportsbooks are showing Joel Embiid with third-best odds to win his second MVP award. Oddsmakers are giving better odds to two-time MVP Nikola Jokic and Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic.