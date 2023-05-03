Dillon Brooks has spent his entire six-year career with the Memphis Grizzlies. He was the longest-tenured player on their roster this season, but that is likely going to change. NBA insider Shams Charania reported yesterday that the Grizzlies will not be bringing back Brooks “under any circumstances” next season. Former pro-Kendrick Perkins ripped Memphis for how they handled the situation.

The Grizzlies informed Brooks about the news in recent exit meetings. Both parties agreed it was time for a fresh start and that means Brooks needs a new home for next season. Brooks had a lot to say this postseason and his play did not back it up.

NBA champion Kendrick Perkins did not like the way that Memphis handled this situation. Perkins believes they did not have to make the news as public as they did. Regardless, Brooks’ time with the Grizzlies is over and there have already been reports of him playing for the Rockets next season.

Y’all can laugh and joke all y’all want… but I don’t see a damn thing funny when comes down to how the Memphis Grizzlies handled a player that gave his all to that organization for 6 years!!!! It’s not what you do, it’s how you do it. Real Talk. pic.twitter.com/J9lXOrdIOA — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) May 2, 2023

Did Dillon Brooks deserve more respect from the Grizzlies after six seasons with the team?

Shams Charania reported that the “breaking point” for Brooks and the Grizzlies happened in their round 1 loss to the Lakers. Brooks made multiple comments about LeBron James to try and gain a mental advantage. That worked out poorly for Brooks and the Lakers bullied him in that series.

Kendrick Perkins had these comments on NBA Today to say about how the Grizzlies handled the situation about Brooks’ future with the team.

“But, again, it’s not what you do; it’s how you do it. And I don’t think it’s funny – to be honest – how the Grizzlies are handling this situation as far as Dillon Brooks.” – Kendrick Perkins

Brooks’ time with the Grizzlies is done after six seasons with the team. In six games in the 2o23 postseason, he averaged (10.5) points, (3.0) rebounds, and (1.8) assists per game. The six-year vet was known for his “3 and D” abilities but was missing the shooting aspect this postseason.

In Memphis’ 2020-21 playoff series, Brooks averaged (25.8) points per game on (.400) percent shooting from deep. This postseason his three-point efficiency dropped to (.283) and he was ineffective on offense.