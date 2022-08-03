Kevin Durant set for blockbuster meeting with Nets owner Joe Tsai

Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant is set for a blockbuster meeting with owner Joe Tsai to discuss the player’s trade request that was made over a month ago, according to a report.

Since the news broke that Kevin Durant was requesting a trade out of Brooklyn following an underwhelming three seasons with the franchise, the 33-year-old was tipped to join either the Phoenix Suns or Miami Heat this offseason.

According to a report by Steve Bulpett, Durant is expected to meet with Joe Tsai this week to discuss the trade request and his future with the Brookyln Nets which at this point, looks dead in the water.

New: Source tells me Kevin Durant is expected to meet with Nets owner this week: “I have no idea what’s going to come of that meeting. There are some things that KD is unhappy about, and I’m not sure any of that gets fixed here. But maybe it does.”https://t.co/Yk0HK8sAeW — Steve Bulpett (@SteveBHoop) August 2, 2022

There is a belief that the NBA trade market has stalled as a result of Durant’s situation in Brooklyn, with most teams waiting until his future is resolved before continuing to explore other options for their sides.

Durant has four years left on his contract with the Nets and if a trade happens it is likely to be the biggest trade in NBA history, with a significant amount of draft capital required to complete a deal.

Most recently, the former MVP has been embroiled in a fiasco with the Eastern Conference champions Boston Celtics after Shams Charania and Adrian Wojnarowski reported Brad Stevens’ team were in serious talks with the Nets.

All-Star Jaylen Brown, Derrick White, and a first round pick was Boston’s reported offer to Brookyln for Durant, which was then rejected and countered with the Nets making it clear they would like Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart and another rotation player added to the package.

The two-time NBA champion and Finals MVP was spotted with Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum at a premiere in New York last week, with the pair’s close bond after winning gold at the Tokyo Olympics together last year expected to play a part in a potential trade.

Jayson Tatum and Kevin Durant last night 👀 pic.twitter.com/Kou222CU9i — Guru (@DrGuru_) July 28, 2022

In the meeting, the Nets are likely to make one last pitch to Durant in a desperate attempt to keep him in Brooklyn alongside All-NBA teammate Kyrie Irving in addition to Ben Simmons.

This marks the second time that Durant has asked out of a team in the last three years, leading many to believe that he is simply bouncing from city to city in a ploy to win an NBA ring of his own – without the help of the Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors.

In typical Kevin Durant style, he is still tweeting away without a care in the world despite being in the centre of the NBA’s biggest trade talks in league history.