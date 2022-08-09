Home » news » Nets Owner Joe Tsai Responds To Kevin Durant

Nets owner Joe Tsai responds to Kevin Durant demands on Twitter

Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai has tweeted saying the front office and coaching staff have his full support which could mark the end of Kevin Durant in New York.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Kevin Durant told Nets owner Joe Tsai that in order for him to retract his trade demand, Tsai must fire head coach Steve Nash and General Manager Sean Marks.

Joe Tsai responded on Twitter, where he reiterated his full support for the Nets front office and coaching staff which all but confirms Durant’s departure from Brooklyn this offseason.

The 33-year-old handed in a trade request over a month ago and his two preferred destinations were the Phoenix Suns and Miami Heat, however it doesn’t appear that either team is able to put together a package that is seen as suitable by Brooklyn.

The Suns resigned center DeAndre Ayton who is now ineligible to be traded this offseason and was seen as the centerpiece of a potential deal with the Nets, and the Heat are unable to offer Bam Adebayo in talks if Ben Simmons isn’t sent the other way.

Thus leaves the Boston Celtics, who are now the favourites to land Durant in a package that would likely feature 25-year-old All-Star Jaylen Brown, who just led his team alongside Jayson Tatum to the NBA Finals.

Whatever happens this offseason, it’s safe to assume that Kevin Durant will be suiting up in a brand new uniform on opening night.

