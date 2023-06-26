The Sacramento Kings and Detroit Pistons could be in the mix to add Draymond Green in free agency this offseason if the four-time All-Star doesn’t re-sign with the Golden State Warriors, per sources. “Let’s talk about words and actions,” said ESPN’s Brian Windhorst during Monday’s edition of “Get Up.”

“First off, Steve Kerr comes out and says he doesn’t see the Warriors rebounding as a contender if Draymond is not on the roster. Then before Draymond went on his European vacation, he met with the Warriors ahead of his decision to opt out of his contract.”

The Sacramento Kings hold 14th-shortest odds to win next season's championship in 2024. The Golden State Warriors have fifth-shortest odds, whereas the Detroit Pistons rank 29th on some lists.

“From what I’m told, those were constructive discussions,” Windhorst added. “So he opts out, but he opts out with the intention to talk to them about a new deal. And then the actions last week; they traded Jordan Poole for the expiring contract of Chris Paul. This cleans up some of the pressure on their books going forward.

“Gets set into position to offer Draymond Green a long-term contract. There are some teams out there with cap space that are intriguing options for him. The Detroit Pistons, which would be home. The Sacramento Kings have cleaned up their books and opened up a bunch of salary cap space after the draft night deal.”

Sacramento Kings, Detroit Pistons could pursue unrestricted free agent Draymond Green if he decides not to re-sign with the Golden State Warriors

Last Monday, Green declined his $27.5 million player option with the Warriors for the 2023-24 season. At the moment, he’s an unrestricted free agent. The two-time All-NBA member signed a four-year, $99.67 million extension with Golden State in 2019.

Additionally, in 73 starts with Golden State in the 2022-23 regular season, Green averaged 8.5 points, 7.2 boards, 6.8 assists, 1.0 steal, and 31.5 minutes per game. The four-time All-Star also shot a career-best 52.7% from the floor and 30.5% outside the arc.

Furthermore, in 12 appearances of the 2023 NBA Playoffs, Green averaged 9.4 points, 6.9 rebounds, 6.8 assists, 1.5 steals, 1.0 block, and 30.6 minutes per game. The eight-time All-Defensive member finished 46.2% shooting from the field and 72.7% at the foul line.

Will the four-time NBA champ sign with either the Kings or Pistons this offseason? It’s unlikely for one logical reason: Green has spent his entire 11-year career with Golden State. According to multiple reports, Green is seeking a three-year extension with the Warriors.

“Both of those teams, I think, would have interest in him,” Windhorst mentioned. “But I don’t think either [team] is compelling enough to have him leave the Warriors, especially if they’re willing to make him a representative contract offer. And all signs point to them doing so.”

