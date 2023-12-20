Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson is averaging 26.5 points on 51% shooting from the field and 50% from 3-point range in four games since Draymond Green’s suspension.

Through his first 22 games this season, the five-time All-Star was averaging 15.4 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 30 minutes per game. Plus, he was also shooting career lows of 39.7% from the floor and 34.3% beyond the arc.

Per a few NBA betting sites, the Warriors hold seventh-best odds to win this season’s championship. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Denver Nuggets, Phoenix Suns, and Los Angeles Lakers.

Klay last four games: 30 PTS | 8 3P

24 PTS | 4 3P

28 PTS | 5 3P

24 PTS | 6 3P He’s back. https://t.co/k4WqmTIc99 — StatMuse (@statmuse) December 20, 2023



However, Thompson logged his first 30-point game of the season in last Thursday’s 121-113 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers. He finished 9-of-15 (60%) shooting from the field and 8-of-12 (66.7%) from downtown.

The four-time NBA champ then scored 28 points in Sunday’s 118-114 victory against the Portland Trail Blazers. The 11-year veteran scored 24 points in both wins over the Brooklyn Nets (Dec. 16) and Boston Celtics (Dec. 19) as well.

Ever since Green’s suspension, Thompson has been playing like his younger self.

Klay Thompson has to prove the Golden State Warriors’ front office wrong if he wants to remain in the Bay Area

Thompson, 33, has been criticized this season for underperforming. The Washington State product was benched down the stretch of Golden State’s 119-116 loss to the Suns on Dec. 12.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr felt it was in the best interest of the team after Thompson recorded just seven points on 2-of-10 (20%) shooting from the floor and 1-of-8 (12.5%) from deep in 27 minutes.

Last week, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium also reported that Golden State was no longer offering Thompson a new contract extension.

Congrats to @KlayThompson of the @warriors for moving to 8th on the all-time THREES MADE list! pic.twitter.com/aRntEEgVZp — NBA (@NBA) December 20, 2023



“Klay Thompson’s future has been in question. I’m told that the Warriors offered a deal, two years in the range of $48 million in an extension to Klay Thompson before the season, and now there’s no deal,” Charania said.

The two-time All-NBA member is making $43.21 million this season. This is part of the five-year, $189.9 million max contract he signed with the Warriors in July 2019.

Prior to these last four games, Thompson was attempting only 7.8 shots from 3-point range per game, his lowest since the 2017-18 season (7.1). He was making just 2.7 3s on average per contest, also his lowest since 2012-13 (2.6).

Moreover, he was averaging a career-low player efficiency rating of 10.1. If Thompson continues to play well amid Draymond Green’s suspension, perhaps the Warriors will offer him a new deal.