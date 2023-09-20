The New York Knicks own the rights to four future first-round draft picks and are equipped with plenty of role players to potentially trade away, so will Knicks president Leon Rose offer this package to the Milwaukee Bucks for superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo?

A couple of NBA insiders disagree with this idea, especially SportsNet New York’s Danny Abriano. “If I had to guess, I’d assume that team president Leon Rose & Co. will make moves with Giannis in mind,” he wrote.

“But I don’t think the Knicks will take a ‘Giannis or bust’ approach over the next 18 months. Right or wrong, Rose’s Knicks have shown in the past that they aren’t married to the idea of acquiring any one player (see the Donovan Mitchell trade talks). So I think that New York – along with 28 other teams – will keep tabs on Giannis over the next 12-to-18 months.”

The Knicks are closely watching the situation with Giannis Antetokounmpo and could plan their actions around him, per @IanBegley "The Knicks could put together a solid trade offer for Giannis. They own the rights to four future *first-round picks and have all of their own…



If the Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets decide to pursue Antetokounmpo, there’s no way the Knicks will be able to outbid either team. Both OKC and Houston possess a plethora of draft picks and quality players. Therefore, now would be the best time for New York to offer such a trade package.

The worst that could happen is a rejection. No harm done. It’s better to make an offer early rather than too late. Injuries are another factor. What if Antetokounmpo sustains a major injury in the 2023-24 season? That could lead a contender’s front office to think twice before trading for the seven-time All-NBA member.

In other words, delaying a trade makes little sense for the Milwaukee Bucks.

New York Knicks capable of offering Milwaukee Bucks four first-round draft picks, role players in a trade for two-time MVP forward Giannis Antetokounmpo

Last September, fans initially thought the New York Knicks missed out on the chance to trade with the Utah Jazz for four-time All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell. However, the Knicks were reportedly turned down, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski revealed that the Knicks and Jazz had discussed a deal last July that would’ve included RJ Barrett, Obi Toppin, Mitchell Robinson, and three unprotected first-round picks.

After Utah declined the offer, Robinson went on to sign a four-year, $60 million extension with the Knicks. The Jazz were more enticed by the Cleveland Cavaliers‘ trade package. As a result, Mitchell was traded to the Cavs for Ochai Agbaji, Lauri Markkanen, Collin Sexton, and five first-round draft picks (2025-29).

Another point to consider is Antetokounmpo’s contract. The seven-time All-Star can decline his 2025-26 player option worth $51.93 million. If he decides to leave during free agency, the Bucks will miss out on the opportunity to acquire multiple first-round draft picks and role players for the two-time MVP.

Zach Lowe thinks Bucks “actually might trade” Giannis Antetokounmpo next summer: “way too early [but] my gut says if this goes badly this season…” Teams Lowe & Ramona Shelburne mention:

Knicks

Nets

Lakers

Heat

Warriors

Pelicans

OKC

Rockets

Raptors

Magichttps://t.co/ulNlzh9Di8



It’s just bad business to wait to trade him. In December 2020, the 7-footer signed a five-year, $228.2 million contract extension with Milwaukee. His multi-year deal includes a 15% trade kicker.

The one team the Knicks could outbid for Antetokounmpo is the Lakers.

“The Lakers and the Knicks are already being mentioned as franchises presumed to interest Antetokounmpo down the road if he does decide to move on from Milwaukee, which just made a slew of moves (re-signing Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez and replacing Mike Budenholzer as coach with Adrian Griffin) to try to appease its face of the franchise,” NBA insider Marc Stein wrote last month.

Giannis Antetokounmpo becomes eligible to sign a three-year, $173 million extension this Friday.

