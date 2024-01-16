On Tuesday, New York Knicks and Madison Square Garden owner James Dolan was named in a civil lawsuit filed in Federal District Court in Los Angeles, California.

The MSG executive is accused of pressuring a woman into unwanted sex and coordinating a meeting with Harvey Weinstein, who she accused of sexually assaulting her.

Plaintiff Kellye Croft says that in late 2013, when she was a 27-year-old licensed massage therapist, she was hired by Glenn Frey, the late singer for the Eagles rock band.

A woman filed a lawsuit alleging Knicks and Rangers executive chairman James Dolan pressured her into unwanted sex in 2013. The woman accuses him of sex trafficking and connecting her with Harvey Weinstein, who she says sexually assaulted her. Dolan denied the allegations. pic.twitter.com/9JPEabR6Ij — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 16, 2024



The band launched a tour, which was largely funded by Dolan himself, and she traveled with the touring staff.

Dolan performed as a blues-rock musician with his band JD & the Straight Shot. The complaint names Dolan, his JD & the Straight Shot band, Weinstein, and the companies of manager and music promoter Irving Azoff as defendants.

Croft was hired for her professional massages. However, the plaintiff claims she was manipulated into a series of sexual encounters with the Knicks owner.

These events occurred when she was flown to Los Angeles in 2014 for “his sexual gratification.” She said it felt like human trafficking.

New York Knicks owner James Dolan is accused of sexual assault, human trafficking in lawsuit filed in Los Angeles

“I have suffered so profoundly because of what James Dolan and Harvey Weinstein did to me years ago, and it was not an easy decision to come forward and seek justice,” Croft said in a statement.

“But for me, to truly address my trauma, I need to seek accountability. James Dolan manipulated me, brought me to California to abuse me, and then set me up for a vicious attack by Weinstein. My hope is that my lawsuit will force Dolan to acknowledge what he did to me and to take responsibility for the harm he has caused.”

In her suit, Croft claims Dolan played a role in helping Weinstein to sexually assault her. She found herself alone in a Beverly Hills hotel room with Weinstein.

Knicks owner James Dolan and Harvey Weinstein accused of pressuring masseuse into sex: lawsuit https://t.co/ZGQJyaa5Bv pic.twitter.com/2OrQroiwBv — New York Post (@nypost) January 16, 2024



Croft said he changed into a bathrobe and had intimidated her into allowing a naked massage.

Furthermore, she said Weinstein then chased her down a hallway, held her down, and raped her. Moments later, Croft said she was saved by a phone call from Dolan.

“Well, you know Jim and I are best friends. He’s going to be very disappointed that you led me on, this won’t look good for you,” she claims Weinstein told her before leaving, according to court documents obtained by TMZ Sports.

Croft believes Dolan leveraged his power and influence to initiate sexual contact.

Dolan downplayed Croft’s sexual assault from Weinstein after she told him

After the incident, Croft claims she relayed what had happened to Dolan himself. Though, he simply brushed it off, saying that Weinstein’s circle knew he was a “troubled person” who had “serious issues.”

“There is absolutely no merit to any of the allegations against Mr. Dolan. Kellye Croft and James Dolan had a friendship,” E. Danya Perry, a lawyer for Mr. Dolan, said in a statement to The New York Times.

Perry added: “Mr. Dolan always believed Ms. Croft to be a good person and is surprised she would agree to these claims. Bottom line, this is not a he said/she said matter and there is compelling evidence to back up our position. We look forward to proving that in court.”

Jennifer Bonjean, Weinstein’s attorney, released this statement to TMZ Sports: “Mr. Weinstein vehemently denies these meritless allegations and looks forward to litigating these claims in court of law where the truth will be revealed.”

A rep for Azoff also commented on the lawsuit. “Irving Azoff is not a party to this lawsuit. Neither he nor his companies had any involvement in any alleged misconduct by others,” said the official.

Moreover, over 80 women testified against Weinstein in criminal trials years ago. In February 2020, he was found guilty of rape in the third degree and a criminal sexual act.

Weinstein, now 71, is currently serving a 23-year prison sentence in New York. The former film producer will also serve a 16-year sentence in California. This means he will spend the rest of his life behind bars.