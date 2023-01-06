LA Lakers Are Guaranteeing Wenyen Gabreil and Austin Reaves Contracts For Remainder Of Season

Back in November, the LA Lakers waived Matt Ryan and have had an open roster sport since that time. With injuries playing a huge factor in their season so far the Lakers are looking for depth and consistency this season. Yesterday made it official that all 30 teams are now eligible to sigh free-agents to 10-day contracts. That not what they did, however. The Lakers gave two role players fully guaranteed contracts for the rest of the season.

With a 17-21 record so far this season, the Lakers may not be where they intended to at this point. In need of full-time depth of the squad the Lakers guaranteed contracts for the rest of the season for Wenyen Gabriel and Austin Reaves.

Home team takes care of business. #LakersWin Dennis Schröder: 32 pts, 4 stl @nolimittb31: 21 pts (9/11 FG), 9 reb@russwest44: 21 pts, 8 reb, 9 ast, 3 stl pic.twitter.com/x6P4pbknxi — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) January 5, 2023

Gabriel and Reaves guaranteed contracts for the rest of the season by LA

Both Wenyen Gabriel and Austin Reaves have been solid role players for the Lakers this season. Gabriel has played in 29 of the Lakers 38 games this season and is playing (14.4) minutes per game. As a forward on the team, he’s always going to struggle to see solid minutes behind LeBron. The 25 year old pro has still found a wat to be effective for the Lakers this season.

Reaves has had a bit more of an impact for the Lakers this season and that is because of his shooting ability. He’s one of the better three-point shooters on the team averaging 36 percent this season. Additionally, he’s averaging the fourth-most (28.9) minutes per game of any Laker this season. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski broke the news this morning and also said that the Lakers are signing win player Sterling Brown to a 10-day contract. Brown offers what the Lakers need the most, shooting and defense.

Lakers leader LeBron James has came out publicly and said he “loves” Reaves and what he’s been able to do for the team this season.