The Los Angeles Lakers are signing free agent center Alex Len, his agent Mike Lelchitzki told ESPN’s Shams Charania on Tuesday. Len intended to sign with the Indiana Pacers but has decided to land in Los Angeles after the Lakers rescinded the trade to acquire Mark Williams.

The Lakers also waived Christian Wood in a corresponding move with the Len addition, per Charania. Wood has not appeared in a game this season while recovering from left knee surgery.

The Wizards acquired Len from the Sacramento Kings in a three-way trade last week in a deal that involved Marcus Smart going from the Memphis Grizzlies to Washington.

Len, 31, provides the Lakers with additional frontcourt depth after trading Anthony Davis to the Dallas Mavericks for Luka Doncic. He joins Jaxson Hayes as positional centers.

Williams was the front office’s preferred solution, but the trade was rescinded after he didn’t pass a physical. He played 43 games as a rookie in 2022-23 and 19 games in his second season in 2023-24.

“We will find another center path,” a team source told ESPN’s Dave McMenamin. “The path is always there. We just got to put in the work to find it.”

In 36 games (three starts) with the Kings this season, Len averaged 1.4 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 7.2 minutes per contest while shooting 53.7% from the field and a career-low 53.8% at the free throw line.

Len was selected fifth overall by the Phoenix Suns in the 2013 NBA draft out of the University of Maryland. The 7-footer spent five years in Phoenix before playing for the Atlanta Hawks, Toronto Raptors, and Wizards from the 2018-19 season through the 2020-21 season.

He went on to sign with the Kings during the 2021 offseason and remained in Sacramento prior to his trade to Washington. The 12-year veteran owns career averages of 6.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 17.1 minutes per game while shooting 51% the floor and 68% at the foul line.

Although Len will not make the same impact on the floor for the Lakers as Davis, he will provide much-needed veteran depth and may even serve as a reliable backup to Hayes.