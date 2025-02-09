Pacers To Sign Wizards’ Alex Len After Clearing Waivers

The Indiana Pacers are expected to sign Washington Wizards center Alex Len after Washington waives him and he clears waivers, sources told ESPN’s Shams Charania on Saturday.

Wizards Acquired Alex Len From The Kings This Week

The Wizards acquired Len from the Sacramento Kings in a three-way trade this week in a deal that involved Marcus Smart going from the Memphis Grizzlies to Washington.

In 36 games (three starts) with the Kings this season, Len averaged 1.4 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 7.2 minutes per contest while shooting 53.7% from the field and a career-low 53.8% at the free throw line.

The Washington Wizards are expected to waive center Alex Len, who plans to sign with the Indiana Pacers upon clearing waivers, sources tell ESPN. In his 12th NBA season, Len provides frontcourt depth for Pacers. pic.twitter.com/PcpuCpAHkV — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 8, 2025



Len, 31, was selected fifth overall by the Phoenix Suns in the 2013 NBA draft out of the University of Maryland. The 7-footer spent five years in Phoenix before playing for the Atlanta Hawks, Toronto Raptors, and Wizards from the 2018-19 season through the 2020-21 season.

He went on to sign with the Kings during the 2021 offseason and remained in Sacramento prior to his trade to Washington. The 12-year veteran owns career averages of 6.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 17.1 minutes per game while shooting 51% the floor and 68% at the foul line.

Pacers Intend To Add Len For Frontcourt Depth

Len provides much-needed frontcourt depth for the Pacers.

Myles Turner remains Indiana’s starting center, while Thomas Bryant is still coming off the bench. However, Turner suffered a cervical strain during Indiana’s 119-112 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday.

Turner is considered “day to day” moving forward, according to Dustin Dopirak of the Indianapolis Star.

The Pacers are also without backup center Isaiah Jackson, who suffered a season-ending Achilles injury in November. In addition, James Wiseman suffered a torn left Achilles tendon in October.

Before the NBA trade deadline, the Pacers sent Wiseman and cash to the Toronto Raptors. In return, Indiana received a top-55 protected 2026 second-round pick from the Raptors.

Indiana intends to sign Len in order to have the best chance of returning to the Eastern Conference finals this season. The Pacers currently sit in fourth place of the East standings with a 29-21 record.