The Phoenix Suns lost to the Denver Nuggets in six games during the Western Conference Semi-Finals. Soon after, head coach Monty Willaims was fired after a disappointing end to Phoenix’s season. Reports also said that the Suns are likely to shop Chris Paul this offseason. However, NBA insider Chris Haynes reported today that the Suns are expected to have Paul as their starting PG next season.

ESPN’s Tim MacMohan said the Suns are expected to ‘aggressively’ shop Chris Paul this summer. He reported this less than a week ago. Now, Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes reported today that the Suns anticipate having Paul on the team next season. Clearly, someone is wrong in this situation. Only time will tell.

The 38-year-old’s season was cut short in the playoffs and he missed Phoenix’s last four games in a row. He played in seven of their 11 postseason games in 2023. Paul averaged (12.4) points, (5.0) rebounds, (7.4) assists, and (1.7) steals per game. His shooting numbers were down this postseason. Possibly because of the nagging groin injury that cost him the final four games of Phoenix’s season.

Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes also reported that the Suns are likely to guarantee the full salary for Chris Paul next season. He is guaranteed $15.8 million for next season if he is waived by June 28. Hayes’s reports say that Phoenix is now going to offer him the full $30.8 million for next season.

Paul injured his groin in Game 2 of the Western Conference Semi-Finals vs the Denver Nuggets. He missed their next four games in a row and the Suns were eliminated in six games. Hayes said that sources told him that Paul would have likely been cleared for Game 7 if Phoenix won Game 6. The first order of business this offseason for the Suns is finding a new head coach.