Main Page
League sources say the Phoenix Suns are expected to ‘aggressively’ shop Chris Paul this offseason
The Phoenix Suns are going to have another long offseason with how they ended the 2023 playoffs last night. As a team, the Suns were outworked and the Nuggets took advantage early. Missing his fourth straight playoff game for the Suns last night was Chris Paul. League sources say the Phoenix Suns are expected to ‘aggressively’ shop Chris Paul this offseason. It’s “pretty likely” he will be playing for a different team next season.
Paul just recently turned 38 six days ago and he is heading near the end of his career. He is a top-3 PG of all-time in some people’s eyes and the veteran ball handler has been doing it for a long time. However, Paul has had injury trouble in the past few postseasons with the Suns.
With the addition of Kevin Durant at the trade deadline, the Suns are in win-now mode. Their 2022-23 season is over, but they’ll need a star PG for next season if Paul does get traded this off-season.
The Phoenix Suns are expected to ‘aggressively’ shop Chris Paul this summer, per @espn_macmahon
It’s ‘pretty likely’ that Chris Paul will be playing for a different team next season 😳
(h/t B/R) pic.twitter.com/nEgtpBooEy
— NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) May 12, 2023
There’s a strong chance that Chris Paul is traded from the Suns this offseason
ESPN’s Tim MacMahon first reported the news on a podcast with Brian Windhost. He said that he expects the Suns to “aggressively shop” Paul on the trade market. Their biggest reason for doing so is to try and save the team money that they owe the future Hall of Fame PG.
If the Suns trade him before June 28, Phoenix only owes Paul $15.8 million in a guaranteed salary. If not, that number jumps drastically to $30.8 million. Chris Paul is still a top PG in this league, but his time with the Suns may be coming to an end.
MacMahon even reported that there is speculation as to whether the Suns will be bringing back Deandre Ayton next season as well. Phoenix knows they are in win-now mode with Kevin Durant and Devin Booker. They may need to make some drastic moves this offseason to revamp the roster.
- Former NBA star Dwight Howard sparks controversy in China after saying that Taiwan is a country
- League sources say the Phoenix Suns are expected to ‘aggressively’ shop Chris Paul this offseason
- ESPN’s Mark Jackson apologizes to Nikola Jokic for MVP vote snub
- Lakers coach Darvin Ham expects star Anthony Davis to be available to play in Game 6 vs. Warriors
- Denver’s 81 points are the most in the first half by a road team in postseason history, they led by 30 points at halftime
-
Main Page 2 weeks ago
Steph Curry has played in all 27 NBA games with 14 million viewers since 2015
-
NBA 1 week ago
Bulls’ Patrick Beverley assures that half the players in the NBA don’t love basketball and those ‘are the most skilled ones’
-
Main Page 1 week ago
The Milwaukee Bucks announced they will not be conducting exit interviews this year and fans are not happy
-
Main Page 1 week ago
Pistons’ assistant GM Rob Murphy has been fired for violating the team’s workplace conduct policy