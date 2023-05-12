The Phoenix Suns are going to have another long offseason with how they ended the 2023 playoffs last night. As a team, the Suns were outworked and the Nuggets took advantage early. Missing his fourth straight playoff game for the Suns last night was Chris Paul. League sources say the Phoenix Suns are expected to ‘aggressively’ shop Chris Paul this offseason. It’s “pretty likely” he will be playing for a different team next season.

Paul just recently turned 38 six days ago and he is heading near the end of his career. He is a top-3 PG of all-time in some people’s eyes and the veteran ball handler has been doing it for a long time. However, Paul has had injury trouble in the past few postseasons with the Suns.

With the addition of Kevin Durant at the trade deadline, the Suns are in win-now mode. Their 2022-23 season is over, but they’ll need a star PG for next season if Paul does get traded this off-season.

ESPN’s Tim MacMahon first reported the news on a podcast with Brian Windhost. He said that he expects the Suns to “aggressively shop” Paul on the trade market. Their biggest reason for doing so is to try and save the team money that they owe the future Hall of Fame PG.

If the Suns trade him before June 28, Phoenix only owes Paul $15.8 million in a guaranteed salary. If not, that number jumps drastically to $30.8 million. Chris Paul is still a top PG in this league, but his time with the Suns may be coming to an end.

MacMahon even reported that there is speculation as to whether the Suns will be bringing back Deandre Ayton next season as well. Phoenix knows they are in win-now mode with Kevin Durant and Devin Booker. They may need to make some drastic moves this offseason to revamp the roster.