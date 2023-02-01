LeBron James’ 28-Point Triple-Double Moves Him To Fourth All-Time For Career Assists

The New York Knicks fought hard against the LA Lakers last night, but lost in a tough game 129-123 in OT. After sitting out vs the Brooklyn Nets in a loss on Monday night, LeBron James made his return last night to grace the hardwood of MSG. James lead the Lakers with 28 points last night and he etched his names in the NBA history books like he’s done countless times before. With his 10,336th assist last night, he moved to fourth all-time for career assists.

With his 28/10/11 last night, LeBron recorded his first-triple double of the season and he is now the oldest player in league history to have a 20-point triple-double. This was his first game being active to play at MSG since January 2020.

It's truly remarkable to see what James can still do at year 20 against players much younger than him.

One of the greatest passers ever. Congrats to @KingJames on passing Steve Nash for the 4th-most assists in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/otUtJ7PeGZ — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) February 1, 2023

With eleven assists last night, James passed Mark Jackson and Steve Nash to be fourth all-time for most assists in a career. The 10,336th assist was a pass to Thomas Bryant that finished it for a big slam. On top of that historic feat, he is now just 89 points away from passing the Hall of Famer Kareem-Abdul Jabar for most points scored by a single player in NBA history.

James has been managing an ankle injury all season long, but he still battles through and leads his team when he plays. He is now the only player in league history to rank top-five in points and assists. After the game LeBron had this to say about being top-four in all-time assists.

“It’s amazing because that’s just what I love to do and get my guys involved,” – LeBron James

The win in OT stopped LA’s two-game losing streak and now they have 24-28 record and are 13th in the West. However, it’s crowded in the Western Conference standings right now and the Lakers still have a chance to fight for a playoff spot if the wins can come more consistently after the all-star break. They are just three games out of fifth place in the West.