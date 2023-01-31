Lakers superstar LeBron James (left ankle) available vs. Knicks

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James (left ankle sprain) was upgraded to probable for Tuesday night’s road game against the New York Knicks. This will be James’ first game at Madison Square Garden since January 2020.

The 19-time All-Star has missed 11 games so far this season. Anthony Davis (right foot stress reaction) is listed as questionable as well. Austin Reaves (left hamstring strain) remains out indefinitely.

According to a few NBA betting sites, the Lakers possess ninth-best odds to win the championship. Check out which sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Los Angeles Clippers and Memphis Grizzlies.

Through 40 starts this season, James is averaging 30.2 points, 8.5 rebounds, 7.1 assists, and 1.0 steal per game. Plus, he’s shooting 50.7% from the floor and 31.2% outside the arc.

On Jan. 16, in the Lakers’ 140-132 win over the Houston Rockets, the 20-year veteran logged a season-high 48 points in 36 minutes played. Also, he shot 16-of-26 (61.5%) from the field and 5-of-10 (50%) beyond the arc.

Lakers superstar LeBron James (left ankle sprain) is available, Anthony Davis (right foot stress reaction) is questionable against Knicks on Tuesday

Furthermore, Davis returned from his right foot stress reaction injury in last Wednesday’s 113-104 victory versus the San Antonio Spurs. The four-time All-NBA member recorded 21 points, 12 boards, one assist, one steal, and four blocks in his first game back. Both James and Davis were absent in Monday’s 121-104 loss to the Brooklyn Nets.

Meanwhile, for New York’s injury report, Mitchell Robinson (right thumb fracture) remains out indefinitely. The seven-foot center is expected to miss at least one more week.

Leading into this interconference matchup, the Lakers are 4-6 in their last 10 games. They’re coming off back-to-back losses. Los Angeles is winless in its past six meetings versus Atlantic Division opponents. And the Lakers have not covered the spread in their previous five road games against the Knicks.

New York, on the other hand, is 5-5 in its past 10 contests. Though, the Knicks have won two of their last three games. They’re 3-7 ATS in their previous 10 home games. Not to mention, New York is 4-1 in its past five contests played on a Tuesday.

Additionally, Los Angeles is 10-16 away, 14-23 as an underdog, 11-14-1 ATS away, and 23-28 overall. As for the Knicks, they’re 12-13 at home, 15-9 as favorites, 9-14-2 ATS at home, and 27-24 outright.

Of course, this is the first matchup of the season series. The Lakers are 2-1 against New York in their past three head-to-head contests. Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Knicks have a 69.9% probability of winning. Sportsbooks show L.A. as a 1.5-point underdog.