LeBron James, Draymond Green spotted in France together

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green were seen hanging out in France together over the weekend. The NBA veterans wore bucket hats and sunglasses as they shared a meal and chatted with restauranteur Samy Sass.

On Monday, Green declined his $27.5 million player option with the Warriors for the 2023-24 season. So, he’s now an unrestricted free agent. The two-time All-NBA member signed a four-year, $99.67 million extension with Golden State in 2019.

According to multiple reports, Green is seeking a three-year extension with the Warriors. Although, if he wants a change in scenery while staying on the West Coast, signing a deal with L.A. is a potential option.

Per a few NBA betting sites, the Lakers hold sixth-shortest odds to win next season’s championship in 2024. Some sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Denver Nuggets, Phoenix Suns, and Warriors.

Are LeBron James and Draymond Green fixing to team up on the Lakers? In January, Green said, “Michael Jordan didn’t beat the greatest team ever assembled, nor did he run up against the greatest team ever assembled every year. … I take my hat off to LeBron.

“For what he’s done, for what he’s doing, on and off the court, there’s never been a better face of the NBA, and I’m not sure there ever will be a better face of the NBA.”

Last offseason, excluding the possibility of re-signing with Golden State, Green listed the Los Angeles Clippers, Lakers, Dallas Mavericks, and Detroit Pistons as his preferred teams.

Last August, James signed a two-year, $97.1 million extension with the Lakers. He’s projected to earn $53,369,986 in the 2023-24 season. The 19-year veteran averaged 28.9 points, 8.3 rebounds, 6.8 assists, and 35.5 minutes per game in 55 appearances with L.A. this past season.

Furthermore, LeBron James (38,652 points) also became the league’s all-time leading scorer, breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s (38,387) 39-year record. James is tied with Jason Kidd for the fourth-most triple-doubles with 107.

In Game 4 of the Lakers’ first-round series against the Memphis Grizzlies, the four-time MVP recorded 22 points, a playoff career-high 20 rebounds, and seven assists in a 117-111 overtime win.

Equally important, it was James’ first 20–20 game of his entire career. The 19-time All-NBA member became the first Laker with a 20-20 game in the postseason since Shaquille O’Neal in Game 4 of the 2004 NBA Finals.

Additionally, in 73 starts with Golden State in the 2022-23 regular season, Green averaged 8.5 points, 7.2 boards, 6.8 assists, 1.0 steal, and 31.5 minutes per game. Of course, the four-time All-Star shot a career-best 52.7% from the floor and 30.5% outside the arc as well.

Moreover, in 12 appearances of the 2023 NBA Playoffs, Green averaged 9.4 points, 6.9 rebounds, 6.8 assists, 1.5 steals, 1.0 block, and 30.6 minutes per game. The eight-time All-Defensive member finished 46.2% shooting from the field and 72.7% at the foul line.

Both LeBron James and Draymond Green are aiming to win a fifth NBA championship. The idea of it occurring with the Lakers seems unlikely. However, a lot can change over the course of an offseason. Free agency begins June 30.

