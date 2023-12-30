On Friday, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James revealed on X that he’s thinking about live streaming his Madden NFL video games, and two streaming platforms the 21-year NBA veteran is considering include Twitch and Kick. YouTube is another option as well.

“Thinking of live streaming my @EAMaddenNFL games when I play. Who should I stream with? Meaning which platform brand?” he posted on X. Moments later, Trainwreck and Adin Ross replied, making their case that Kick would be the best choice for the 19-time All-Star.

I am a bit biased given that I run Twitch but Twitch is the best platform for engaging with your fans. You also could consider streaming on Twitch and YouTube at the same time — Daniel Clancy (@djclancy999) December 29, 2023

“Stream with us @KickStreaming,” Trainwreck wrote.

“Come to Kick. I’ll get you a bag, my glorious king,” Adin added.

Twitch CEO Dan Clancy also responded to LeBron James’ inquiry.

“I am a bit biased given that I run Twitch but Twitch is the best platform for engaging with your fans. You also could consider streaming on Twitch and YouTube at the same time,” Clancy wrote.

Roshtein then replied, “Just the fact that no other streaming platform hasn’t replied to this but Kick, tells you a lot of how they operate. We would love to see you stream with us on Kick.”

He also said, “Imagine Drake and LeBron gambling, that would definitely break the internet.”

In 2013, Twitch averaged 150,000 unique viewers and peaked at just over 703,000 in August that year. It was then acquired by Amazon in 2014 for $970 million. By 2021, the site reached over 2 million average concurrent viewers. In 2022, the platform made an estimated $2.8 billion in revenue and had 22.4 billion hours of content consumed.

Meanwhile, Kick.com is a live video streaming platform founded in 2022 that is backed by Stake.com co-founders Bijan Tehrani, Ed Craven, and streaming personality Trainwreckstv. Streamers get to keep 95% of earnings from subscriptions. On the other hand, Twitch creators get to keep 50% and YouTube Live creators can keep 70%.

Not to mention, Kick is more friendly to video-game streamers and for “creators to express themselves freely and produce outstanding content suitable for a thoughtful and mature audience.” The streaming site’s community guidelines are reasonable.

However, Twitch has been known to apply its rules unfairly. The live streaming service aims “to balance user expression with community safety.” Has anyone ever checked out the subsidiary’s community guidelines page? Let’s just say it’s long.

Twitch excels at keeping out trolls and protecting younger streamers. Preventing a toxic chatroom is one of their goals. “When we talk about harm, we mean actions that lead to physical, emotional, social or financial damage or loss to our users or to society.”

For LeBron James, who’s celebrating his 39th birthday today, maybe Kick and YouTube are better options.

