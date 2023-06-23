At the 2023 NBA Draft, among a sea of hopefuls, one shining standout was Kansas-native Gradey Dick, not only for his talent but for his sartorial choices. A charismatic nod to his Kansas roots, Dick paid homage to the iconic film “The Wizard of Oz” with his glitzy, show-stopping outfit.

Gradey Dick Pays Homage to Kansas With Wizard of Oz Jacket

Dick, the former Kansas Jayhawks guard-forward, didn’t just attract attention with his 13th pick by the Toronto Raptors. His red sequined suit became the talk of the night. Accompanied by red-soled shoes and a silver chain, his attire was nothing short of remarkable. The suit, undeniably inspired by the beloved movie, embodied the spirit of Dorothy’s iconic red slippers.

Dream. Come. True.

Explaining the choice of his suit, Dick linked it to his Kansan roots, saying, “You’ve got the ‘Wizard of Oz’ with Dorothy and her red slippers, I kind of put that into the jacket.” A playful and bold statement, he defied convention while making a heartfelt connection to his home state.

Dick ‘Being Goofy’ With Draft Attire Choice

Dick’s charmingly audacious personality reflects in his playing style, evident in his freshman year stats at the University of Kansas. Known for his shooting prowess, the former college basketball star averaged 14.1 points per game, making a record-setting total of 83 three-point field goals.

Gradey Dick and Dorothy… two Kansas natives!

#NBADraft presented by State Farm

Embracing his unique fashion choice, Dick noted, “I’m just being goofy in myself. People are going to think I’m crazy but the mentality was that I’m going to wear this suit probably once in my entire life, so I might as well just go all out.”

From Kansas to Toronto

With the Raptors failing to make the NBA playoffs last season, Dick’s arrival promises a breath of fresh air. As the new addition to the 2019 NBA champions, he’s eager to make an early impact. Undeterred by his internet roast on social media, Dick maintains a positive outlook on his new chapter.

Off the court, Dick’s charisma is unmistakable, with over 170,000 TikTok followers and an increasing popularity among A-list celebrities, including rapper and Raptors’ fan, Drake. However, despite his increasing fame, Dick remains focused on his game, seeking to “perfect the role given by the coach.”

Drake followed new Raptors rookie Gradey Dick on Instagram immediately after he got drafted

Whether it’s his outstanding basketball prowess, charismatic personality, or unique fashion choices, Gradey Dick is clearly a standout. His Wizard of Oz-inspired draft outfit not only left a memorable imprint on the NBA Draft’s style history but also paid homage to his home state, in a charmingly audacious way.

From the glitz of the NBA Draft to the hardwood of the basketball court, we’re sure to see more sparkling performances from Dick in his new Toronto Raptors jersey. With his vibrant personality and unconventional style, Gradey Dick’s journey is just beginning. He’s not in Kansas anymore, and he’s ready to take the NBA by storm.