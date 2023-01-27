Luckily For Dallas, X-Rays On Luka Doncic’s Ankle Came Back Negative

Just last night, Luka Doncic was once again named an all-star starter in his young career. The Mavericks had a matchup vs the Suns on the road last night, but Doncic exited the game in the first quarter after logging just three minutes. He accidently stepped on the foot of Phoenix’s Mikal Bridges and began to walk with a limp afterwards. It’s always a scary feeling when the team franchise cornerstone has to leave the game.

Even without Doncic last night, the Mavs were able to get a 99-95 win on the road backed by Spender Dinwiddie’s 36 points, 6 rebounds, and 9 assists in the game. Luckily for Dallas, they also received some good news the tests on Doncic’s ankle came back negative.

That’s a good sign moving forward for the Mavs. Texas Sports Betting sites have the Mavericks at (+2800) to win the Finals this season.

Luka Doncic is heading to the locker room after hurting his left ankle 🙏pic.twitter.com/IULzyJPdQP — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) January 27, 2023

Dallas are optimistic that this was not a serious injury for Luka Doncic

You could seen Doncic grimacing right after he injured his ankle and he checked out of the game shortly after and did not return for the contest. Technically Doncic did play last night, but in games he hasn’t appeared in this season the Mavs are 0-5.

Doncic is an MVP candidate and he’s a huge piece in making there offense run smoothly and helps spread the floor for his teammates. He’s the type of player that can attract two-to-three players when he drives to the basket and that’s why you see him do all these flashy passes to hit hos teammates for wide open shots.

For the 2022-23 season, Doncic is averaging (33.0) points, (8.9) rebounds, and (8.4) assists per game. After the game head coach Jason Kidd spoke to the media and said their superstar was in “good spirits” as the tests on his ankle were negative. Christian Wood will remain out for the Mavs for another week with a fractured left thumb.