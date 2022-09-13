The Orlando Magic have signed free agent guard Joel Ayayi, according to President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman. Ayayi played seven games with the Washington Wizards last season.

Though, Ayayi averaged only 2.9 minutes per game. On the Magic, the guard will be reunited with ex-Gonzaga teammate Jalen Suggs, selected fifth overall in the 2021 NBA Draft.

Per sources, Ayayi will wear No. 17 on the Magic.

During the NBA 2K23 Summer League, in five games played with the Atlanta Hawks, Ayayi averaged 5.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 1.4 steals per contest.

In 2021, the 6’5″ guard went undrafted. The Frenchman signed a two-way contract with the Los Angeles Lakers last August. However, Ayayi was waived two months later.

Then, he signed a two-way contract with the Wizards. Ayayi was waived by Washington on March 8, 2022. Three days later, the guard was reacquired by the Capital City Go-Go, the team’s NBA G league affiliate.

Magic sign free agent guard Joel Ayayi

In 12 games played with Capital City last season, Ayayi averaged 12.6 points, 6.1 rebounds, 6.5 assists, and 1 steal per contest. Not to mention, he shot 60% from the field and 38.2% from 3-point range.

He finished 10th in the G League in assists (181).

In 88 games and three seasons played with Gonzaga, the guard averaged 8.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game. He shot 52.9% from the floor and 36% from beyond the arc as well.

During his freshman 2018-19 season, Ayayi appeared in 23 games off the bench. While shooting 53.1% from the field, he averaged 1.7 points and 1.4 rebounds per game.

Of course, in the following season, the guard averaged 10.6 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 1.3 steals per contest in 33 appearances. He then won WCC Tournament Most Outstanding Player (MOP) in 2020.

Ayayi might have the opportunity to play with the Magic next season. This depends on his contract.

Furthermore, in his junior 2020-21 season, Ayayi averaged career highs of 12 points and 6.9 rebounds per game in 32 contests. In addition to shooting 57.5% from the floor and 38.9% from downtown, the guard also averaged 2.7 assists and 1.1 steals per game.

On April 3, 2021, in No. 1 Gonzaga’s 93-90 overtime win over No. 11 UCLA, the Frenchman scored a career-high 22 points in 42 minutes of action. He finished 9-for-12 (75%) from the field and 2-for-3 (66.7%) from long range.

He was also selected to the All-WCC First Team.

While terms of this deal are undisclosed, it is likely an Exhibit 10 contract. Admiral Schofield and Kevon Harris occupy the two-way spots.

