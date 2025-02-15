Dallas Mavericks fan Chris Taylor, who was among the spectators ejected from last Monday’s game against the Sacramento Kings at American Airlines Center for a heated exchange with Mark Cuban, told TMZ Sports on Saturday that he’s mulling legal action over the incident.

Mavericks Fan Chris Taylor Was Ejected For Anti-Nico Harrison Chant

During the Mavericks-Kings game, Taylor decided to try to start an anti-Nico Harrison chant. Taylor was upset over the Mavs general manager’s decision to trade away Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers earlier this month. The fan managed to garner support from the crowd around him.

This led to Cuban getting up from his courtside seat and telling him to stop. Taylor said they proceeded to exchange words, leading to stadium security stepping in and escorting him out of the venue. He was ejected for reportedly violating the NBA’s code of conduct, according to a team spokesperson.

“Shut the f—k up and sit the f—k down!” Cuban yelled, according to footage a fan posted on X.

Mark Cuban to Mavs fans chanting “FIRE NICO”: “sit the f*ck down and shut the f*ck up!” 😳 pic.twitter.com/jlcjk1Oe6O — BricksCenter (@BricksCenter) February 12, 2025

Taylor told TMZ Sports that “he felt bullied, targeted, and threatened by security during the altercation.”

“The first thing that the security said is, ‘Do you want to walk out, or get dragged out?'” Taylor said.

Although Taylor did not confirm whether or not he would file a lawsuit, the fan is aware that taking legal action is a potential option. He felt he had the right to be at the game, just like Mark Cuban and everyone else.

“I’m going to think about it some more, but [legal action] is not off the table. It is definitely not off the table for legal action at this point,” Taylor added.

“Cuban’s basically just lying and talkin’ s—t on fans again. It’s crazy.”

Mavs Governor Patrick Dumont Was Booed During The Third Quarter

Mavericks governor Patrick Dumont, whose family purchased the majority share of the franchise from Cuban last season, also was loudly booed when he returned to his courtside seat with 2:56 remaining in the third quarter.

Two fans held large poster board signs that read, “FIRE NICO.” One of those men were filmed mouthing “fire Nico” on the arena video screens earlier in the game before the camera quickly panned out.

“In the first incident, the guest brought in a sign that broke the following rule included in the NBA Code of Conduct: Clothing, garments or signs displaying explicit language, profanity or derogatory characterization towards any person(s),” Mavericks vice president of corporate communications Erin Finegold said in a statement released to reporters.

Dallas Mavs governor Patrick Dumont was booed by fans while walking to his seats at Monday night’s game against the Kings. pic.twitter.com/P28c4NbfOQ — FOX 4 NEWS (@FOX4) February 11, 2025



This came shortly after the Mavs said they would offer refunds to fans who have canceled season tickets in the wake of the trade. The refunds are for Dallas’ remaining home games this season.

Since the Mavericks had 16 home games left of the regular season at the time of that report, the refund was valued at approximately $2,000.

Mavs fans also protested outside American Airlines Center just hours after the deal was made. Several Doncic supporters held signs criticizing Harrison and Cuban.