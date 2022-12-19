Mavericks ‘Hesitant’ In Trading This Player To Help Luka Donic Long-Term

The Dallas Mavericks have been middle of the pack in the Western Conference for most of the season. Dallas are 5-5 in their last ten games and have a 15-15 record so far this season. That is third in the Southwest Division and ninth in the Western Conference. Luka Doncic is having an outstanding season individually, but his team has struggled to get consistent wins. It is clear that Luka needs another star on the team who can make a serious impact. Dallas is “hesitant” to keep this player out of their trade talks with other teams.

Luka Doncic does almost everything for this team this season leading the Mavericks in points, rebounds, assists, and steals per game. He’s in dire need of some help from another all-star caliber player. Head coach Jason Kidd has already told the media that the way they’re using Luka is not sustainable for the entire season.

NBA betting sites have the Mavericks at (+3500) to win the Finals this season.

This third-year pro is off the table in trade talks for Mavs

Being left out of the Mavericks trade talks is third-year pro Josh Green. He was taken by Dallas in the first round of the 2020 NBA draft. His numbers do not jump off the page, but he’s shown the most potential of his career this season. Green is similar to Donic in the fact that he’s a bigger guard that take advantage of their size and also make plays for their teammates.

In an article from The Athletic, Tim Cato spoke on why the Mavericks are hesitant to trade Green.

“My understanding is that the Mavericks would be very hesitant to trade Green at this point. One person in the front office told me that he considered him the team’s third-most important player after Doncic and Dinwiddie,” – Tim Cato of The Athletic

Green is likely not a widely known player among most NBA fans. He didn’t average more than 15 minutes and 5 points in his first two seasons. He’s changed that narrative somewhat this year and the Mavericks see upside in him, or at least enough not to trade him at the moment. One things for sure. Luka Doncic needs help if the Mavs want to be a legit playoff contender in the West.