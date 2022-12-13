Luka Doncic Has High Praise For Thunder PG Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

The Oklahoma City Thunder are 11-16 so far in the 2022-23 season, going 4-6 in their last ten games. Additionally, the team is on a three-game losing streak and have played their last five all on the road. Last night the Thunder fell short in their game vs the Mavericks, losing 121-114. After a 42-point perfromance for OKC yesterday, Mavs superstar Luka Doncic had high praise for Thunder PG Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

OKC’s young star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been building of his individual success each season in the league. He’s gotten better each year and it’s only a matter of time before a serious contender makes a trade for him. In their loss to the Mavs last night, Gilgeous-Alexander matched his career-high 42 points. He went 14-23 from the field and went 13-13 from the free-throw line. Doncic was extremely impressed with him after the game and only had good things to say.

Luka has high praise for Thunders’ Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

The Thunder’s PG tried to do everything he possibly could have done to help his team win, but was outmatched by Doncics’ 38 points, 11 rebounds, 8 assists in their win vs OKC. During his postgame availability last night, Doncic had only good things to say about Gilgeous-Alexander.

“He’s a complete player,”… “He’s playing at his own pace. He’s unbelievable at drawing fouls, just playing at his own pace. It’s really amazing to watch, and he’s been doing it this whole season, even before. So, he’s beautiful to watch.” – Luka Doncic

There’s only one player in the league right now that is averaging more points per game than Shai at (31.2) per game. That would be none other than Luka Doncic with (33.1) points per game this season. Luka noticed how Gilgeous-Alexander has the ability to score in the paint almost willingly and attack the rim.

For the 2022-23 season, Gilgeous-Alexander leads the NBA in drives per game, and is top five for free throws made, free throws attempted, and points in the paint. He could likely earn his first all-star selection if he continues to have a dominant season for the Thunder.