Mavericks have a two-year window to win a championship with Luka Doncic?

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks advanced to the Western Conference Finals last season, and the championship contender at the moment is 13-11 and ranks seventh in the West with the three-time All-Star.

So, how much longer will Doncic spend his NBA career with the team? According to ESPN’s Tim MacMahon, Dallas has a two-year window to prove it can win a championship with the fifth-year guard.

Based on a number of NBA betting sites, the Mavericks possess the 10th-best odds to win the championship in 2023. A few sportsbooks show better odds for the Memphis Grizzlies and Denver Nuggets.

“I think they have a two-year window,” MacMahon said on “Brian Windhorst and The Hoop Collective” podcast. “This season and next season going into that [2024] summer.

“I think they have a two-year window where, you know, like Milwaukee did with Giannis Antetokounmpo, I think in that window they really need to convince Luka Doncic that he has a chance to contend year in and year out right here in Dallas.”

Although Mavs owner Mark Cuban believes he did all he could to re-sign Jalen Brunson during the offseason, one cannot help but wonder if Brunson’s departure irked Doncic.

Past the quarter mark of the 2022-23 season, Dallas is in the same spot now as it was last season. The Mavericks started the 2021-22 season with a 12-12 record through their first 24 games.

Additionally, the guard is in the first year of a five-year, $215.2 million contract. Everything may seem fine now, but the team still lacks another backcourt All-Star.

Through 23 starts, Doncic is averaging 32.9 points, 8.6 rebounds, 8.7 assists, and 1.7 steals per game. He’s also shooting 50.3% from the field and 34.8% behind the arc.

Doncic leads Dallas in scoring, rebounding, assists, and steals. The second-most effective player on the Mavericks has been center Christian Wood. In comparison, Wood is averaging 16.7 points, 7.7 boards, and 1.4 assists in 21 games off the bench.

This is unacceptable for a playoff contender. They lack roster depth, consistency, and talent. The Mavs are a Doncic injury away from being a below-.500 pretender.

“If they can’t get it done in that two-year window, I’m not going to sit here and tell you that he’s going to force a trade or ask for a trade,” added MacMahon. “I’m just saying at that point if he’s not happy, he has all the leverage in the world if he would be looking for leave.”

Mavericks fans thought Cuban was going to trade for former Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell during the offseason. Nonetheless, a deal never manifested.

Of course, the Cleveland Cavaliers then worked out a trade to acquire Mitchell in September. He’s averaging a career-high 29 points with Cleveland this season.

If Dallas wants to win a championship with Luka Doncic, a trade for another top scorer is imperative.