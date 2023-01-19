Home » news » Maxi Kleber Gives Positive Update Saying Im Not Out For The Season Last Night

Maxi Kleber Gives Positive Update Saying ‘I’m Not Out For The Season’ Last Night

Zach Wolpin profile picture
Maxi Kleber pic
The Dallas Mavericks were out-worked by the Atlanta Hawks last night as Dejounte Murray hit four triples in his teams 130-122 victory. Superstar Luka Doncic has been rumored to want the Mavericks to want to make an upgrade to the roster, but continues to deny any truth to that. Luckily for the Mavs, some reinforcement may be on the way in the coming weeks. Power forward Maxi Kleber spoke to the media yesterday and gave a positive update in his recovery process. 

Kleber last played over a month ago and has missed the last 18 games in a row. He been recovering from a torn right hamstring, but had some positive news in regards to an update on when he may be returning. It’s likely we see him back with Dallas before the all-star break.

Many anticipated that this would be a season-ending injury for Kleber, but that doesn’t seem to be the case whatsoever. Texas Sports Betting sites have the Mavericks at (+2800) to win the Finals this season.

Maxi Kleber will return before the all-star break to the Mavs

In 22 games played this season Kleber averages (6.2) points, (3.5) rebounds, and (1.0) blocks per game. He has been a key piece missing as the Mavericks try and keep their season together. His numbers might now jump off the page, but he has six years of experience playing with Dallas and has built chemistry with his teammates.

When speaking with the media pregame last night, Kleber spoke in detail about exactly what his injury is and how long he’ll still be out for. He called it a “unique injury” and said he felt a burning pain near his shin when he would step on the court a little over a month ago. On top of that, he said he felt something roll-up in his hamstring and went to have an MRI done.

He could not give an exact date as to when he would be returning as the last step in the recovery process is to be able to sprint and have quick change of direction. Initial reports said he would be out for the season, but Kleber reassured reporters and said “Yeah, I’m not out for the season.” The plan for him is to make his return before the all-star break.

