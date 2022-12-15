Mavericks Forward Maxi Kleber Out 6-8 Weeks With Right Knee Sprain

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks have been struggling to find consistent wins this season. The team has a 14-14 record after their 105-90 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers at home. Dallas is 5-5 in their last ten games. Doncic has been doing everything he possibly can to get the Mavericks a win each game. He needs the role players to step up and make a difference. The Mavericks received some bad news about Maxi Kleber, a key role player who comes off the bench.

Dallas announced today that forward Maxi Kleber is out for 6-8 weeks with a sprain in his right knee and also a hamstring tear. They announced that this happened at a team practice on Tuesday. Kleber was a key piece off the bench for the Mavericks and has built a nice home in Dallas over his last six seasons. A tough loss for a team in desperate need of some help for their star player.

Maxi Kleber to miss extended time with multiple injuries

Kleber had played in 22 of the Mavericks 28 games this season. For the season, he was averaging (6.2) points, (3.5) rebounds, (1.0) assist, and (1.0) block per game. He’s also averaging (25.6) minutes off the bench this season. The six-year vet has proved his worth in Dallas by being a defensive anchor for the team. Often he plays with Christian Wood who’s game is more one dimensional. Kleber provides a nice spark off the bench for the Mavs and also is hitting his three’s at (37) percent this season.

NBA insider Shams Charania had this to report about Kleber’s injury.

“Mavericks forward Maxi Kleber will miss six-to-eight weeks due to a sprain in his right knee,”… “Team has announced a hamstring tear for Kleber as well.” – Shams Charania

The Mavericks signed Christian Wood and JaVale McGee in the offseason. Wood has only started in one game this season for Dallas. He is averaging the third most points per game on the team this season with (16.6) per. McGee has proved to be an awful signing for the Mavericks. He’s played in 17 of the 28 games this season and only plays (9.3) minutes per game. They were supposed to be the frontcourt help that Dallas needed and it hasn’t turned out that way. Losing Kleber for 6-8 weeks is an even more brutal blow on top of that.