Meet The 2025 NBA Dunk Contest Participants

The 2025 NBA Dunk Contest will surely be a highlight of NBA All-Star Weekend 2025, with some big-time high fliers.

It’s the moment where flight becomes art. Where the rim is just a suggestion, and the impossible feels within reach.

Since its debut, the NBA Slam Dunk Contest has been a showcase of pure athleticism and boundless creativity. Who could forget Vince Carter in 2000, hanging on the rim, sealing a moment in history? It’s the kind of magic that keeps fans coming back.

All-Star Saturday Night remains unchanged—featuring the Skills Challenge, 3-Point Contest, and the iconic Dunk Contest. Let’s take a look at the participants set to take flight in this year’s dunk contest.

2025 NBA Dunk Contest: Dates, Time, TV Schedule, & How To Watch

What: AT&T Slam Dunk

When: Saturday, Feb. 15, 8 ET (third event)

Saturday, Feb. 15, 8 ET (third event) Where: Chase Center

Chase Center TV: TNT & truTV

TNT & truTV Stream: TNT Overtime (NBA App, NBA.com), Max

2025 NBA Dunk Contest Participants

Matas Buzelis (Bulls)

(Bulls) Stephon Castle (Spurs)

(Spurs) Andre Jackson Jr. (Bucks)

(Bucks) Mac McClung (G League, Osceola Magic) *

* = defending champ

Mac McClung

Mac McClung is back. The viral sensation, the high school dunking legend, and now the two-time defending champion will take flight once again. Representing the Osceola Magic, just as he did a year ago, McClung is chasing history. Despite having played just four NBA games—his last stint coming with the Philadelphia 76ers in 2023—he remains a must-watch, an artist in the air with something to prove.

But he won’t go unchallenged.

Mac McClung put on a SHOW in last year's #ATTSlamDunk 🤩💥 He's going for the THREE-PEAT… Saturday at 8pm/et on TNT! pic.twitter.com/qvktxZn5NQ — #NBAAllStar (@NBAAllStar) February 13, 2025

Stephon Castle

Stephon Castle, the San Antonio Spurs’ rookie sensation, steps into the spotlight. The No. 4 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, Castle arrived from UConn with a championship pedigree, having helped lead the Huskies to a national title while earning Big East Freshman of the Year honors. His NBA career is just beginning, but with 25 starts and an 11-point-per-game average, he’s already making an impact in San Antonio. Now, he looks to make one on All-Star Saturday Night.

Stephon Castle ROCKS THE RIM. …and points to the camera 😆 pic.twitter.com/BLstAmgWxZ — NBA (@NBA) December 25, 2024

Matas Buzelis

Matas Buzelis, another highly touted rookie, takes his shot at the crown. A five-star recruit who bypassed college for the G League Ignite, Buzelis was taken 11th overall by the Chicago Bulls. Though averaging just 4.9 points and 2.7 rebounds in limited minutes, the 6-foot-10 forward possesses the size, skill, and creativity to leave the crowd in awe.

MATAS BUZELIS SHOWING ALL THE WAY OFF… Loses the defense and drops the hammer! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/w3mJbb3aJf — NBA (@NBA) January 28, 2025

Andre Jackson Jr.

Then there’s Andre Jackson Jr., the Milwaukee Bucks’ high-energy wing who has already made a name for himself this season. A second-round pick in 2023, Jackson’s impact has been felt beyond the box score. Since moving into the starting lineup after the Bucks’ sluggish 1-6 start, Milwaukee has climbed all the way to fourth in the East. And while his three-point, three-rebound averages don’t tell the full story, his athleticism and defensive intensity make him a key piece for a team with title aspirations.