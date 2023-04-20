Despite Ja Morant being out for Game 2, the Memphis Grizzlies still took care of business last night at home vs the Lakers. Their 103-93 win evened up the series at one game apiece as Games 3 and 4 will be played in LA. Leading the way offensively for the Grizzlies last night was Xavier Tillman Sr. who scored a career-high 22 points while also leading the team with 13 rebounds.

Memphis started off hot early and had a 30-19 lead at the end of the first. That turned out to be the difference for the Lakers last night who outscored the Grizzlies in both the third and fourth quarters but lost by 10 points. It was a collective group effort from Memphis last night and they got a much-needed win without Morant.

Game 3 is this Saturday at 10:00 pm EST. NBA betting sites have the Grizzlies at (+172) to win Game 3 on the road.

"You couldn't write this." Xavier Tillman speaks on his NBA journey after dropping a Playoff career-high 22 PTS and 13 REB in the @memgrizz Game 2 win tonight.#NBAPlayoffs presented by Google Pixel pic.twitter.com/RRwlZJixvM — NBA (@NBA) April 20, 2023

Xavier Tillman had a career-high 22 points and also snagged 13 rebounds last night vs the Lakers in Game 2

All five starters scored in double-digits last night for the Grizzlies and it was a true team effort to get the win against the Lakers. Despite shooting (.306) percent from beyond the arc last night, the Lakers somehow shot even worse at (.269) from deep.

With Steven Adams and Brandon Clarke out for this series vs the Lakers, Xavier Tillman Sr. has seen increased minutes. He averaged only (19.3) minutes per game during the regular season. That has jumped to nearly 30 minutes per game at (27.0) minutes and he’s played a much larger role for the Grizzlies in the postseason.

Tillman was a third-string player during most of the regular season and has played well in his first two playoff games in 2022-23. Head coach Taylor Jenkins applauded the great performance from Tillman and the rest of his teammates in Game 2. They head to LA for Game 3 and will hope to have Ja Morant back on Saturday.