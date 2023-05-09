After a 109-101 win in Game 4 vs the Knicks, the Miami Heat have a commanding 3-1 lead in this series. Nobody picked the Heat to be in this situation before the postseason started. Miami was on the outside looking in, but they’ve weathered the storm and are one win away from the Conference Finals. Their star player this postseason is once again Jimmy Butler. With 27/6/10 last night, he is the only player in franchise postseason history to have five games with 25 points and 10 assists.

The New York York Knicks tried to fight back in the second half of Game 4, but a rough second quarter would prove to be their downfall in an eight-point loss. Jimmy Butler had a strong game and Bam Adebayo answered the call last night vs the Knicks. Adebayo had a double-double with 23 points and 13 rebounds.

Game 5 moves the series back to New York and the Knicks have their backs against the wall. They would need to win Games 5, 6, and 7 to advance to the Conference Finals.

Only players in Miami Heat postseason history with 25-point, 10-assists games: Jimmy Butler 5

Dwyane Wade 5

LeBron James 4 pic.twitter.com/svCXBLe5p9 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 9, 2023

Jimmy Butler had 27/6/10 last night in Miami’s 109-101 win in Game 4 vs the Knicks

Per usual, Jimmy Butler stuffed the stat sheet last night a had a 27-point, 10-assist double-double along with his six rebounds. He was 9-17 from the field but went 8-9 from the charity stripe. Butler also recorded 2 steals and 2 blocks last night as well. One of the biggest mismatches in last night’s game was the scoring difference between the two benches.

Four players came off the bench for the Knicks last night and totaled 10 points. Miami had five players come off the bench to score 32 points. The Knicks struggled to score when their starters were not in and that’s why they only scored 18 points in the second quarter.

Veteran PG Kyle Lowry had a big game off the bench last night. He had 15 points, 5 rebounds, and 4 assists in 26 minutes played. Caleb Martin played 26 minutes off the bench as well and had 10 points, 5 rebounds, and 2 assists. The Heat have to feel good about their chances to advance to the ECF for the third time in the last four postseasons.