After initially injuring his right hand, reports said that Tyler Herro could make a return in Miami made the NBA Finals. Quite honestly, the Miami Heat themselves probably did not think they’d make it this far. Game 4 of the NBA Finals is tonight, but Herro has yet to play. Despite his best efforts to get back on the court, Herro has officially been ruled out for Game 4.

Reports during the Finals claimed that Herro was going to be back as early as Game 2. That obviously did not happen and the Heat are playing it cautiously with their young SG. Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra said Herro has been going through the necessary steps to get back on the court.

However, Spoelstra was vocal that Herro has not been able to clear the final hurdle to be ready for the game tonight. Not having Herro is not going to affect how Miami plays tonight. He hasn’t played since Game 1 of the first round.

Tyler Herro has been shooting and practicing with the team, but he has still not been cleared for a game. Erik Spoelstra has expressed how he wants Herro back on the court competing, but not until the training staff says he’s ready to do so. It’s their job sometimes to protect a player from themselves.

If you gave Herro the choice, he likely would have played Game 1 in the Finals. That’s just not how it works in the NBA. Miami knows they have a future all-star in Tyler Herro and they’re not going to jeopardize his career by rushing him back too quickly.

Down 2-1 in the Finals to the Nuggets, the Heat are desperate for a win tonight. Jimmy Butler has been rather quiet during the Finals. Tonight would be the perfect night for Butler to pull off a game where he has 40+ points and carries the team. The Heat also need to shoot consistently from beyond the arc in Game 4. When they shoot well from deep as a team, their chance to win increases.