Tonight, the Miami Heat are on the brink of elimination in Game 5 vs the Nuggets. The Heat have done everything they can to stay competitive in this series. However, Miami doesn’t have the size and talent that the Nuggets possess. One player who’s missed nearly the entire postseason for the Heat is SG Tyler Herro. For Game 5, the Heat have already ruled out Herro due to a right-hand injury.

During the 2022-23 regular season, Tyler Herro played 67 games and made 67 starts. The season prior he was the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year. It was the second time in his career that he averaged 20+ points per game. Miami snuck into the playoffs this season, but Herro has not been a part of that success due to injury.

Herro has been out for nearly two months and he had to have surgery on his injured shooting hand. Head coach Erik Spoelstra has expressed that Herro is doing everything possible to return to the court. He’s expressed that the training staff is working nonstop to make that a possibility. However, the 23-year-old will not be available for the Miami Heat in Game 5.

Tyler Herro is unavailable tonight in Game 5 of the 2023 NBA Finals vs the Nuggets

When Tyler Herro was initially hurt in Game 1 of the first round, reports said he could make a return if the team made the Finals. As the #8 seed in the East, Miami was not planning to make a run to the NBA Finals. They ran through the gauntlet in the East and their backs are against the wall vs Denver tonight in Game 5.

Despite not having Tyler Herro for nearly the entire postseason, Miami’s role players have stepped up tremendously. It’s taken a team effort to get to this point. Their role players have fallen off in the Finals and that’s why the Heat are down 3-1 in the series.

Max Strus and Caleb Martin played massive roles in the Conference Finals. In the NBA Finals, they’ve been nonexistent at times and it’s hurt their chances to win. Tonight, the Miami Heat are going to need strong performances from Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo.