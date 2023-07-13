This offseason, it’s been no secret that the Miami Heat want to trade for Portland’s Damian Lillard. Shortly after free agency began, the long-time Trail Blazer requested a trade. To facilitate a trade for Damian Lillard to Miami, a third or even fourth team needs to be added. League insiders have reported that the Jazz could be in that deal to try and acquire Tyler Herro. There’s been “increased speculation” that he could be shipped off in a multi-team trade.

Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer had the news that the Utah Jazz are “the only team even loosely connected” in a trade for Tyler Herro. With the league’s new CBA that took was signed this offseason, acquiring players with long-term deals is not as favorable as it used to be.

In 2023-24, Tyler Herro’s four-year, $120 million contract extension will kick in. Fischer has reported that the Heat might want to get his long-term deal off their books. The Heat would be taking on a massive contract if they acquire Damian Lillard this off-season. Miami is not going to pay both of those long-term deals.

The Utah Jazz are reportedly the only known suitor for Tyler Herro

Earlier this week, Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports reported that the Utah Jazz could get in on the deal for Damian Lillard. However, it’s not the seven-time all-star that they are interested in. The Jazz have their eyes on the 2021-22 Sixth Man of the Year, Tyler Herro.

Fischer also noted that the Jazz had been monitoring Tyler Herro last off-season when they traded Donovan Mitchell. In 2022-23, Herro had another solid season with the Miami Heat. The former first-round pick led the league in free-throw percentage (.934) for the first time in his career.

Tyler Herro is one of the best young SGs in the NBA, but his contract is heavily undesirable. Over the next four seasons, he’s owed nearly $30 million annually. Under new CBA rules, teams are heavily penalized for going into the second tax apron. We’ll see just how important Herro really is to the Heat this offseason. They could use him as a trade piece in a deal to acquire Damian Lillard for the Blazers.