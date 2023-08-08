According to the latest NBA rumors, Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine and Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro are potential trade targets for the Utah Jazz. Per Andy Larson of The Salt Lake Tribune, the Jazz are expected to make a blockbuster trade in the coming months.

Since Utah has about $7.7 million in cap space to work with, the team is aiming to bolster its backcourt. Larson noted that guards Collin Sexton, Talen Horton-Tucker, Ochai Agbaji, and Kris Dunn are all not suitable full-time starters. The Jazz also drafted guard Keyonte George out of Baylor University, but he’s just a rookie.

“That’s why I suspect that the Jazz are going to continue to be active in trade conversations for the rest of the year,” Larson wrote. “Heck, all the way through the trade deadline in 2024.

“The dream is that 24-year-old Luka Doncic becomes available if Dallas starts to falter, but maybe a Trae Young or LaMelo Ball relocation could also be in the cards down the road.”

Although Utah trading for Doncic, Young, or Ball will likely never happen, Larson mentioned Tyler Herro as a more realistic option for the Jazz if they become the third team in a Miami Heat-Portland Trail Blazers trade for Damian Lillard.

Herro made 67 starts with the Miami Heat in the 2022-23 season. The Wisconsin native averaged 20.1 points and career highs of 5.4 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and 34.9 minutes per game. Plus, he shot 43.9% from the floor, 37.8% beyond the arc, and a career-best 93.4% at the foul line.

In Miami’s 111-108 win over the Rockets on Dec. 15, 2022, Herro recorded a career-high 41 points, six boards, two assists, one steal, and one block in 40 minutes of action.

Additionally, in a 102-91 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Oct. 23, 2021, the University of Kentucky product became the first player in Heat franchise history to record at least 30 points and 10 rebounds off the bench.

The 6-foot-5 guard went on to become the 2022 NBA Sixth Man of the Year, making him the first player in Heat history to win the award.

Last October, Herro inked a four-year, $120 million rookie extension with Miami. His deal includes $10 million in total incentives. He is slated to make $27 million in 2023-24 and $29 million in 2024-25.

Meanwhile, Zach Lavine has remained relatively consistent throughout the last five NBA seasons. In 77 starts with the Bulls in the 2022-23 season, the two-time All-Star averaged 24.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and 35.9 minutes per game while shooting 48.5% from the field and 37.5% from downtown.

In Chicago’s 132-118 victory against the Detroit Pistons on Dec. 30, 2022, the 6-foot-5 guard posted a season-high 43 points, three rebounds, six assists, and two steals in 39 minutes played.

LaVine finished 10th in points (1,913) last season, 10th in field goals (673), 17th in 3-pointers (204), and third in minutes played (2,768). However, the nine-year veteran signed a five-year, $215.16 million contract with Chicago last July. Herro is a cheaper option for the Jazz. LaVine’s deal also carries a 15% trade bonus.

