How to watch or stream Bulls vs. Heat NBA Play-In game tonight?

How to watch or stream tonight’s Chicago Bulls vs. Miami Heat matchup of the 2023 NBA Play-In Tournament? Read on. YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, Spectrum TV Choice, and DirecTV Stream carry TNT. Sportsbooks show the Heat as a six-point favorite at home. BetOnline odds are featured below.

Bulls vs. Heat Preview | 2023 NBA Play-In Tournament

  • 🏀 Teams: Chicago Bulls | Miami Heat
  • 📊 Record: Bulls (41-42, 42-39-2 ATS) | Heat (44-39, 30-50-3 ATS)
  • 📅 Date: Friday, April 14, 2023
  • 🕛 Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • 📺 TV Channels: TNT
  • 🏟 Venue: Kaseya Arena; Miami, Florida
  • 🎲 NBA Odds: Bulls +6 (-110) | Heat -6 (-110)

How to watch or stream Bulls vs. Heat NBA Play-In game?

Sling TV is a cheap option for most NBA fans. Sling Orange is $40 per month. For your first month, you’ll pay only $20. This streaming service is compatible with AirTV, Amazon Fire TV, Android, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Cox, iOS, LG TV, Mi Box, Roku, Samsung TV, TiVo, Vizio, Windows 10, Windows 11, Xbox, and Xbox One. In addition to TNT, other NBA channels include ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN3.

Furthermore, DirecTV Stream is a decent option. It costs $69.99 per month. In addition to receiving a 5-day free trial, the service is compatible with Amazon Fire TV, Android, Android TV, Apple TV, iOS, Roku, Roku TV, and Samsung TV. Channels ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3, and TNT are included. To watch or stream the Bulls vs. Heat game tonight for free, check out the free trials below.

Live Streaming Service Cost Free Trial
Sling TV $39.99 per month 3 Days
Hulu + Live TV $75.99 per month 7 Days
DirecTV Stream $69.99 per month 5 Days
YouTube TV $65.99 per month 14 Days
Spectrum TV Choice $29.99 per month 7 Days

Next, Hulu + Live TV runs $75 per month. For an added bonus, a 7-day free trial is still available. Of course, the service is compatible with Amazon Fire TV, Android, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, iOS, iPhone, LG TV, Nintendo Switch, Roku, Roku TV, Samsung TV, Vizio Smart TV, and Xbox. Hulu + Live TV has ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNews, and ESPNU. More importantly, ABC and TNT are available.

To watch or stream NBA games, YouTube TV offer the most bang for your buck, includes ABC, ESPN, TNT, NBA TV, and unlimited Cloud DVR storage

Additionally, YouTube TV is the best choice for a variety of logical reasons. Along with a 14-day free trial, for $65 per month, users will have unlimited Cloud DVR storage and complete access to ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNews, ESPNU, TNT, and even NBA TV. This app works just fine with Amazon Fire TV, Android, Android TV, Apple TV, iOS, LG TV, PlayStation, Roku, Samsung TV, Sharp, Vizio, and Xbox.

Then there’s Spectrum TV Choice. This service offers a 7-day free trial. With no cable box, Spectrum TV Choice costs about $30 per month. However, there’s a catch. It’s only available to Spectrum Internet customers in select areas. This could be a problem for those who want to watch or stream tonight’s games outside their covered spots.

Viewers can select 15 of their favorite networks out of 65 available channels. Customers will have free access to over 10,000 on-demand movies and shows. But the DVR is not included. For 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage, an additional $4.99 per month is required. Out of the five notable options, YouTube TV is the best for basketball fans. The free trial is generous, and the games are easy to watch in HD quality.

