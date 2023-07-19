Bulls, Heat could prevent Lakers from signing Christian Wood

The Chicago Bulls and Miami Heat are two contenders that could prevent the Los Angeles Lakers from adding Dallas Mavericks free agent center Christian Wood. “The Bulls are suddenly viewed as a potential threat that could keep the Lakers from landing Wood,” wrote Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times.

“The reason? Chicago recently got a $10.2-million player exception because of Lonzo Ball’s knee injury that’s expected to keep him off the court next season. The Bulls can use some or all of that money to acquire a player via trade or sign a player to a one-year free-agent deal.”

Per a few NBA betting sites, the Chicago Bulls hold 22nd-ranked odds to win next season’s championship in 2024. Sportsbooks are giving the Atlanta Hawks, Brooklyn Nets, and Toronto Raptors better odds.

Dan once again shares some good info on Christian Wood: – The Bulls are viewed as a potential threat to Lakers in acquiring Wood.

– Bulls received a $10.2-million player exception due to Lonzo Ball’s knee injury. They can use the exception to trade or sign a one-year deal https://t.co/gZB1HJD7fp — Omar Siddiqi (@osid24) July 19, 2023



Christian Wood, 27, made 17 starts in 67 appearances with Dallas in the 2022-23 season. The 6-foot-10 center averaged 16.6 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.1 blocks, and 25.9 minutes per game.

In the Mavericks’ 130-110 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Dec. 16, Wood recorded a season-high 32 points and 12 rebounds in 30 minutes off the bench. He finished 11-of-17 (64.7%) shooting from the floor and 8-of-10 (80%) at the foul line.

Moreover, in losses to the Oklahoma City Thunder (Jan. 8) and Portland Trail Blazers (Jan. 15), the center grabbed a season-high 16 rebounds. Despite missing 15 games during the regular season, Wood still logged 12 double-doubles in 67 games.

“Sources also believe that the Miami Heat could be a suitor for Wood, particularly if they’re able to pull off a Damian Lillard trade,” Woike added. “The Heat were rumored to be in the market for Dario Saric before he picked Golden State, and the Lakers had interest in Saric as well.”



Miami finished 27th in rebounds per game (40.6 RPG) this past season, which set records for an NBA Finals team. The Heat beat out only three other teams: Trail Blazers (40.5 RPG), Nets (40.5 RPG), and Mavericks (38.8 RPG).

The Bulls already have solid rebounder in Nikola Vucevic, whereas Miami has 6-foot-9 center Bam Adebayo. Wood’s future may depend on where Lillard ends up. It’s difficult picturing the Heat trading Tyler Herro, Adebayo, and multiple draft picks to Portland for the seven-time All-Star.

