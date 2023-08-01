Miami Heat Prepared to Offer Trail Blazers Massive Trade Package

The Miami Heat are reportedly ready to make another offer for Portland Trail Blazers superstar, Damian Lillard. Portland has stood their ground when it comes to Damian Lillard’s demands. They even reportedly rejected Miami’s first trade offer which was a package centered around Tyler Herro. However, the Heat’s next trade offer could be much more enticing. It has been reported that the Eastern Conference champions are gearing up to offer a trade package with multiple draft picks and a young talent.

Miami Heat Prepared to Offer Massive Package Consisting of Draft Picks to Portland Trail Blazers

How the Miami Heat Would Look With Damian Lillard on the Roster

The Miami Heat would basically be mortgaging their future for a chance with Damian Lillard. The deal they are prepared to offered reportedly consists of three to four first round picks, pick swaps, some second round picks, a third team who would net Tyler Herro, some expiring contracts, and potentially a young player according to Shams Charania.

This is a monster trade package to say the least. However, the Miami Heat clearly think Lillard is the final piece to stringing together a championship run if they are willing to give away this much equity. The Heat would still have a solid roster and certainly be a top-five team in the East. Even with the losses of Gabe Vincent, Victor Oladipo, and Max Struss, the team will still be considered a threat. Especially since they made it the NBA Finals last season as an eighth seed.

Would They be the Favorites in the Eastern Conference?

To say they would instantly be the favorites in the Eastern Conference would be a stretch. Remember, the Milwaukee Bucks still boast arguably the best player in the world in Giannis Antetokounmpo. Not to mention, the Boston Celtics feel like they have a legitimate star trio now with them trading for Kristaps Porzingis and locking up Jaylen Brown long-term. Not to mention, the Philadelphia 76ers are always going to be competitive as long as Joel Embiid can remain healthy.

Miami would certainly be a threat with Lillard, but it would still not guarantee them an instant title. After all, the defending champion Denver Nuggets still reside in the Western Conference along with other contenders such as the Sacramento Kings, Golden State Warriors, and the Memphis Grizzlies. Damian Lillard on the Heat would certainly improve their chances, but it still does not guarantee anything in the long run.

