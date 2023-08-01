Headlines
Miami Heat Prepared to Offer Trail Blazers Massive Trade Package
The Miami Heat are reportedly ready to make another offer for Portland Trail Blazers superstar, Damian Lillard. Portland has stood their ground when it comes to Damian Lillard’s demands. They even reportedly rejected Miami’s first trade offer which was a package centered around Tyler Herro. However, the Heat’s next trade offer could be much more enticing. It has been reported that the Eastern Conference champions are gearing up to offer a trade package with multiple draft picks and a young talent.
Miami Heat Prepared to Offer Massive Package Consisting of Draft Picks to Portland Trail Blazers
How the Miami Heat Would Look With Damian Lillard on the Roster
The Miami Heat would basically be mortgaging their future for a chance with Damian Lillard. The deal they are prepared to offered reportedly consists of three to four first round picks, pick swaps, some second round picks, a third team who would net Tyler Herro, some expiring contracts, and potentially a young player according to Shams Charania.
This is a monster trade package to say the least. However, the Miami Heat clearly think Lillard is the final piece to stringing together a championship run if they are willing to give away this much equity. The Heat would still have a solid roster and certainly be a top-five team in the East. Even with the losses of Gabe Vincent, Victor Oladipo, and Max Struss, the team will still be considered a threat. Especially since they made it the NBA Finals last season as an eighth seed.
Would They be the Favorites in the Eastern Conference?
To say they would instantly be the favorites in the Eastern Conference would be a stretch. Remember, the Milwaukee Bucks still boast arguably the best player in the world in Giannis Antetokounmpo. Not to mention, the Boston Celtics feel like they have a legitimate star trio now with them trading for Kristaps Porzingis and locking up Jaylen Brown long-term. Not to mention, the Philadelphia 76ers are always going to be competitive as long as Joel Embiid can remain healthy.
Miami would certainly be a threat with Lillard, but it would still not guarantee them an instant title. After all, the defending champion Denver Nuggets still reside in the Western Conference along with other contenders such as the Sacramento Kings, Golden State Warriors, and the Memphis Grizzlies. Damian Lillard on the Heat would certainly improve their chances, but it still does not guarantee anything in the long run.
NBA Betting Content You May Like
- Best NBA Betting Sites – Discover our List of The Best Sites to Bet on NBA Games.
- Best NBA Betting Apps – Top Betting Apps for NBA Ranked & Reviewed [2023].
- NBA Finals Betting – In-depth Guide for Betting on NBA Finals [2023].
- Best NBA Betting Strategies – Find the Best NBA Betting Strategy with our Expert Guide [2023].
- Free NBA Betting Picks – Discover Expert NBA Picks for Guaranteed Wins.
- NBA Betting Spreads – Learn to Bet on NBA Spreads & Claim up to $1,000 in Bonuses.
- NBA Draft Betting Guide – Best Odds, Picks and Betting Offers for [2023].
- Best NBA Futures Bets – In-depth Guide for NBA Futures Betting.
- NBA Live Betting Guide – Discover the Best NBA Live Betting Sites for [2023].
- Miami Heat Prepared to Offer Trail Blazers Massive Trade Package
- Jimmy Butler Could Seek “Beyond Jaylen Brown Money”
- Clippers’ Amir Coffey arrested in Los Angeles for gun possession
- Raptors sign guard Garrett Temple to a one-year, $3.2 million contract
- When Does The 2023 NBA Season Start? Key Dates, In-Season Tournament, & Paris Game
-
Main Page 12 hours ago
Not one 8th grade student at LeBron James’ ‘I Promise School’ has passed a state math test in over 3 years
-
College Basketball 2 weeks ago
Angel Reese Signs NIL Deal with Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson for ZOA Energy Drink
-
Main Page 6 days ago
Elon Musk suggests COVID-19 vaccine caused Bronny James’ cardiac arrest
-
Main Page 6 days ago
Naz Reid rejected a four-year, $63M offer from Cavaliers to remain with Timberwolves on a three-year, $42M contract