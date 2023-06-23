This past season, Tyler Herro had another solid year with the Miami Heat. For the second year in a row, he averaged 20+ points per game. However, Herro injured his hand in Miami’s first 2023 postseason game and would never return. The Heat made the Finals but lost to the Nuggets. With the league’s new CBA, sources say that Miami could explore the possibility of trading Tyler Herro before his extension starts.

The 2022-23 season was the final season of Tyler Herro’s entry-level contract when he came into the NBA. Last offseason, he signed a massive four-year, $120 million deal that begins at the start of the 2023-24 season. New CBA rules will punish teams who go past the second luxury tax apron.

With that, shedding Herro’s salary from their roster could be a smart move this off-season for the Heat. Miami did have other role players step up this postseason. It’s possible that the Heat see Herro as expendable after reaching the Finals without him playing.

Report: Miami Heat could explore avenues to deal Tyler Herro before his extension kicks in https://t.co/jyNAqw2lBX — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) June 23, 2023

Are the Miami Heat seriously looking into the possibility of trading Tyler Herro this offseason?

Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer says there has been “increased speculation” that the Miami Heat could, in fact, be doing this. He suggested that Maimi could be following the same path that the Warriors just took with Jordan Poole. Last offseason, Herro and Poole signed similar four-year contracts.

Just yesterday, the Warriors traded Jordan Poole to the Washington Wizards, ridding themselves of his salary. The league’s new CBA is starting to take effect this offseason. Teams are doing what they to stay out of that second tax apron. That was Golden State’s plan when they trade Poole.

Fischer sees this as an opportunity for the Miami Heat to do the same with Tyler Herro. In 2021-22, Miami’s 23-year-old PG won Sixth Man of the Year. The Heat made the Finals last season and want to get back there in the future. Not having Herro in this year’s Finals run has raised questions. Next season, Herro’s four-year deal kicks in and he’s owed $27 million.