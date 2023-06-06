Throughout their impressive 2023 postseason run, the Miami Heat have been without Tyler Herro. He played in their first game in the first round vs the Bucks and injured his hand in the fourth quarter. Reports came out that he would not be available until the Finals and Miami made it that far somehow. Despite some optimism, he is still experiencing “soreness and swelling” in his shooting hand after shooting workouts.

Before Game 2 on Sunday, Erik Spoelstra told reporters that the 2021-22 Sixth Man of the Year has not received full clearance from the medical staff. There are still a few hurdles that he needs to overcome before they deem him capable of making a return.

Miami fans have to love how dedicated Herro is to making a return. He’s doing everything the team is letting him possibly do to get back on the court. The Heat have made it this far without him, but another player who can average 20+ points per game would be huge. Game 3 is tomorrow night at 8:30 pm EST.

Tyler Herro is still experiencing soreness and swelling in his shooting hand after shooting workouts, per @ROSGO21 “He also shared his consideration of not wanting to come back and mess up the rhythm of the team.“ pic.twitter.com/Ntt2cuwsez — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) June 5, 2023

Tyler Herro is still not fully ready to make a return this postseason

Rumors around the league are that Heat SG Tyler Herro is trying to make a return for Game 3 tomorrow night. While Miami fans would love to see that, actual reports may have a different story. ESPN reporter Ros Gold-Onwude was able to speak with Herro yesterday during media availability.

She said that the 23-year-old is still experiencing soreness and swelling in his shooting hand after shooting workouts. Herro also stated that he cannot feel his hand when he’s making the follow-through motion after taking a shot. On top of all of that, he’s also expressed concern about not messing up what Miami has going for them.

This postseason, Miami has played in 20 games. Herro has played in one of those games and he recognizes the teams’ success to get to this point. He doesn’t want to mess up the rhythm that the team is in at the moment. It’s very possible that Herro makes his return in Game 3 or 4 at home. Adding his production off the bench would be yet another valuable role player for Miami who are trying to take down the Nuggets.