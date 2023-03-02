Home » news » Milwaukee Bucks Are Averaging 123 7 Points Per Game The Third Most Ever In A 16 Game Win Streak In Nba History

Milwaukee Bucks are averaging (123.7) points per game, the third-most ever in a 16-game win streak in NBA history

The Milwaukee Bucks made light-work of the Orlando Magic last night and walked away with a 139-117 victory. As a team the Bucks lit it up from deep with 26 three-pointers made on (.464) percent for the game. On top of that they also kept their win-streak alive at 16 games and are making history in the process. Milwaukee are averaging (123.7) points per game, the third-most over a span of 16 games where all were wins in NBA history. 

Their 16-game win streak started back on 1/23 and the Bucks did not drop a single game in the shortened month of February. They’ve carried that over into March with a win last night, but will have a one of their toughest game yet at home on Saturday vs the 76ers.

At the moment, Wisconsin Sports Betting sites have the Bucks at (+500) to win the Finals this season.

Bucks extend their win streak to 16 games after a 139-117 victory vs the Magic

The Bucks three-point shooting was on fire last night as the team knocked down a season-high 26 three’s vs the Magic. Brook Lopez, Grayson Allen, Joe Ingles, and AJ Green all knocked down four triples while Giannis Antetokounmpo and Pat Connaughton each had three themselves.

Milwaukee’s 16-game win streak is the longest in the NBA since Phoenix’s 18-game win streak last season. The current Bucks roster that has been relatively the same in the past few seasons had a win streak of 18 games in the 2019-20 season.

Their franchise record for most consecutive wins is from the 1970-71 season where they won 20 games in a row in a championship season. The Bucks have not lost since 1/21 and they will look to keep the momentum rolling vs a tough 76ers squad on Saturday. After the dominant three-point performance by Milwaukee, Giannis wanted to make sure his team doesn’t rely on the deep ball as much down the line.

“It’s part of our game, but it’s not our only game,”… “We cannot fall in love and rely on our 3-point shot. When it goes in, it’s a bonus. It’s a plus.” – Giannis Antetokounmpo

You can see the Bucks and 76ers battle on Saturday night. The game will be nationally televised on ABC at 8:30pm EST.

Zach Wolpin is an NBA expert and has been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion is life is watching sports and being able to share his passion for sports through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years. like https://sircharlesincharge.com/, https://gmenhq.com/, and https://www.tapinto.net/towns/south-plainfield/. Before he became an NBA News Writer, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.

