The Milwaukee Bucks made light-work of the Orlando Magic last night and walked away with a 139-117 victory. As a team the Bucks lit it up from deep with 26 three-pointers made on (.464) percent for the game. On top of that they also kept their win-streak alive at 16 games and are making history in the process. Milwaukee are averaging (123.7) points per game, the third-most over a span of 16 games where all were wins in NBA history.

Their 16-game win streak started back on 1/23 and the Bucks did not drop a single game in the shortened month of February. They’ve carried that over into March with a win last night, but will have a one of their toughest game yet at home on Saturday vs the 76ers.

At the moment, Wisconsin Sports Betting sites have the Bucks at (+500) to win the Finals this season.

The Bucks are averaging 123.7 PPG during their 16-game win streak. That is the 3rd most in a 16-game span in which all games were wins in NBA history. The only teams with more are the 1971-72 Lakers (128.4) and the 1959-60 Celtics (124.0). Both teams won the title. pic.twitter.com/cbCpQsnfpB — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) March 2, 2023

Bucks extend their win streak to 16 games after a 139-117 victory vs the Magic

The Bucks three-point shooting was on fire last night as the team knocked down a season-high 26 three’s vs the Magic. Brook Lopez, Grayson Allen, Joe Ingles, and AJ Green all knocked down four triples while Giannis Antetokounmpo and Pat Connaughton each had three themselves.

Milwaukee’s 16-game win streak is the longest in the NBA since Phoenix’s 18-game win streak last season. The current Bucks roster that has been relatively the same in the past few seasons had a win streak of 18 games in the 2019-20 season.

Their franchise record for most consecutive wins is from the 1970-71 season where they won 20 games in a row in a championship season. The Bucks have not lost since 1/21 and they will look to keep the momentum rolling vs a tough 76ers squad on Saturday. After the dominant three-point performance by Milwaukee, Giannis wanted to make sure his team doesn’t rely on the deep ball as much down the line.

“It’s part of our game, but it’s not our only game,”… “We cannot fall in love and rely on our 3-point shot. When it goes in, it’s a bonus. It’s a plus.” – Giannis Antetokounmpo

You can see the Bucks and 76ers battle on Saturday night. The game will be nationally televised on ABC at 8:30pm EST.