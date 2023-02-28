Watch Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks call out Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant for never carrying his own team. During Monday night’s edition of The Daily Show with host Hasan Minhaj, the seven-time All-Star decided to embrace the art of trash talk.

“You keep joining superteams to win the NBA title,” said the 10-year veteran about Durant. “How about we work out together sometime so I can teach you how to carry your own team.”

Per multiple NBA betting sites, Antetokounmpo has second-shortest odds to win MVP this season. Sportsbooks are giving Nikola Jokic the best odds to win his third straight award. Watch the YouTube video at the 16:18 mark.

However, the Greek Freak then praised Durant for his hard work over the years. Watch the full segment above. “KD, you’re one of the best scorers to ever play this game. I respect your game. You know, you lead by example 15 years. So, you were my favorite player growing up.”

Antetokounmpo also roasted Jokic in a joking manner, and this is because trashing other players is not his style. “Joker, how are going to make it through the finals when you look like you can barely make it through a Burger King drive-thru?”

Watch Giannis Antetokounmpo roast Kevin Durant on The Daily Show for “joining superteams to win NBA titles” and “never carrying his own team”

While the Bucks star was clearly just having fun, Antetokounmpo did make a logical point about Durant. After losing the 2016 Western Conference Finals with the Oklahoma City Thunder against the Golden State Warriors, the 6-foot-10 wing went on to sign with the already-stacked Dubs during the offseason.

This move angered a lot of fans. In the 2012 NBA Finals, LeBron James and the Miami Heat defeated Durant and OKC in five games. At the time, it was the closest KD came to winning a championship.

Perhaps the Thunder would have won a chip with James Harden and Russell Westbrook had Durant stayed a bit longer. OKC fans were willing to watch a few more seasons with KD.

Kevin Durant is no stranger to superteams.

His recent move to Phoenix has led many to call the Suns the league’s next superteam.

Devin Booker begs to differ and has an interesting explanation for why that is the case.#devinbooker #phoenixsuns pic.twitter.com/k8eb6fPhIJ — Sports Brief (@sportsbriefcom) February 24, 2023

Nonetheless, Durant eventually won two championships and Finals MVPs with Golden State against James and the Cleveland Cavaliers. To be fair, LeBron created this “superteam” concept in 2010, when he decided to join Chris Bosh and Dwyane Wade in Miami.

Even then, quite a few NBA fans feel Durant never earned his rings. For that reason, the four-time scoring champ is an easy target to mock. It’s a bad look for the 15-year veteran, as talented as he is, to jump from team to team every couple of seasons. The Brooklyn trade to Phoenix was just the tip of the iceberg.

