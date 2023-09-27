The Portland Trail Blazers are trading Damian Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks for Deandre Ayton in a three-team deal with the Phoenix Suns. In addition to Ayton, Portland is receiving Jrue Holiday, Toumani Camara, a 2029 unprotected first-round draft pick, and unprotected Milwaukee swap rights in 2028 and 2030.

Phoenix lands Jusuf Nurkic, Grayson Allen, Nassir Little, and Keon Johnson. This blockbuster trade is a shocker for a number of NBA fans. Besides the Miami Heat, the Toronto Raptors were the betting favorites to acquire the seven-time All-Star from Portland, followed by the Boston Celtics and Chicago Bulls.

Prior to the trade, NBA betting sites showed the Milwaukee Bucks with fourth-shortest odds to win next season’s 2024 championship. Sportsbooks had the Boston Celtics, Denver Nuggets, and Phoenix Suns listed above Milwaukee. Now, the Bucks could very well have second-best odds in the Eastern Conference.

Lillard goes Milwaukee as part of a 3-team deal with Jrue Holiday, Deandre Ayton, Toumani Camara, a 2029 unprotected MIL 1st, and unprotected MIL swap rights in 2028 and 2030 to Blazers. Phoenix lands Jusuf Nurkic, Grayson Allen, Nassir Little and Keon Johnson.



Other teams that were interested in Lillard included the Philadelphia 76ers and Minnesota Timberwolves. In August, the Wolves reportedly offered Portland two-time All-NBA center Karl-Anthony Towns and multiple draft picks. However, the Trail Blazers declined the offer.

As for Lillard’s contract, the ex-Trail Blazers star is owed $216.2 million over the next four seasons. The 11-year veteran is slated to earn $45.64 million next season. His salary will climb to $63.2 million by 2026-27.

In 58 starts with the Trail Blazers in the 2022-23 season, Lillard averaged a career-high 32.2 points per game, along with 4.8 rebounds, 7.3 assists, and 36.3 minutes per game. Moreover, he shot a career-high-tying 46.3% from the floor and 37.1% beyond the arc.

Since Lillard is now with the Bucks, one can only imagine that Giannis Antetokounmpo will likely sign an extension soon. The two-time MVP earned $42.49 million last season and is slated to make $45.64 million in 2023-24.

Antetokounmpo became eligible for a three-year, $173 million extension last Friday. The 2021 NBA champ has spent his entire 10-year career with Milwaukee, and it appears the Bucks are trying to go all in to win another title.

Full trade, per sources: – Bucks: Damian Lillard

– Blazers: Jrue Holiday, Deandre Ayton, Toumani Camara, 2029 first-round Bucks pick and Bucks pick swap

– Suns: Jusuf Nurkic, Nassir Little, Keon Johnson, Grayson Allen https://t.co/56I888abMs — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 27, 2023



The Greek Freak was the only player in 2022-23 to be named unanimous All-NBA First Team. He also became the first player over the last 50 years to receive this honor by a unanimous vote in five straight seasons. The forward received all 100 first-place votes.

With Damian Lillard and Antetokounmpo, the Bucks have the potential to challenge the Celtics in the East. Although Milwaukee finished 58-24 and at the top of the East standings last season, the contender was upset by the No. 8-seeded Miami Heat in five games of its first-round playoff series.

