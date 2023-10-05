Damian Lillard files for divorce from wife Kay’La Hanson

Milwaukee Bucks star Damian Lillard has filed for divorce from his wife, Kay’La Hanson. Lillard, 33, filed the divorce papers on Monday, Oct. 2 in Clackamas County Circuit Court.

The filing occurred five days after the Portland Trail Blazers traded Lillard to the Bucks in a blockbuster deal. The couple first married on Sept. 21, 2021, in Santa Barbara, California.

Lillard first met Hanson, 31, as students at Weber State University. The seven-time NBA All-Star played four seasons (2008-12) as a Wildcat. They have three children together, Damian Jr. age 5, along with twins Kalii and Kali, age 2.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Damian Lillard (@damianlillard)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Milwaukee Bucks (@bucks)

The divorce petition reads, “irreconcilable differences between the parties have caused the irremediable breakdown of their marriage.” The couple signed a “valid and enforceable Premarital Agreement on Aug. 30, 2021,” as well.

The court records confirm that the couple has been living at different homes in West Linn since December 2022.

Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard filed for divorce from his wife, Kay’La Hanson, just days after the Portland Trail Blazers traded him to the Eastern Conference contender

Additionally, Lillard proposed to Hanson during the 2020 NBA All-Star weekend.

“I snuck all of my family and her family out to Chicago without her knowing. I told her we were attending a new Valentine’s Day event the NBA was hosting.

“We showed up to the venue where I had a wall full of roses designed with ‘Will You Marry Me?'” he said, also while getting down on one knee to pop the question. “Then both of our families joined us for the big celebration.”

On their wedding day, Lillard and Hanson shared photos of their nuptials on Instagram with the hashtag #ItsAboutDameTime, which ties in with his nickname, “Dame Time.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Damian Lillard (@damianlillard)



The wedding guest list included NBA players Draymond Green, CJ McCollum, and Bradley Beal, along with rap artists Snoop Dogg and Common, both of whom performed during the reception.

During an interview with GQ in 2022, Damian Lillard answered marriage-related questions from fans.

“It meant a lot to me,” he said of his wedding, adding that he wasn’t sure whether to marry. “I was just like, I’m cool with [the way things are.]” Lillard also mentioned that Hanson and their three children are “the people that I can’t live without.”

Although Kay’La Hanson earned her degree in nursing, she works as an entrepreneur. In 2019, she and her business partner, Brittney Coleman, opened Dipped Nails, a nail salon near Portland.

NBA Betting Content You May Like