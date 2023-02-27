The Milwaukee Bucks are thriving on the court this season with a 43-17 record. On top of that, the are just half a game behind the Boston Celtics in the East for first place and they’re also on a 14-game win streak. While the on the court product is thriving, the Bucks are dealing with some off the court dealings mid-season. Co-owner Marc Lasry has agreed to sell his controlling share of the team to the Jimmy and Dee Haslam, owners of the NFL’s Cleveland Browns. It’s set to be the second-biggest sale in league history.

Sources say the deal is still pending, but it would make it the second-biggest in league history. The recent sale of the Phoenix Suns hit $4 Billion and made it the largest purchase in league history from owner Matt Isbhia. A sale has been reported for a few months now and the two sides were finally able to strike a deal.

Lasry has been a co-owner of the team since 2014, but has decided he wants to move on to a different venture. Despite the team changing ownership the Bucks are still a strong contender in the East this season. Wisconsin Sports Betting sites have the Bucks at (+525) to win the Finals this season.

Lasry and fellow New York hedge fund financier Wes Edens bought the Bucks back in 2014 for $550 million. The Bucks have not only elevated the franchise’s worth, but they’ve also accomplished an NBA title in this time as well. Since the 204-15 season, Milwaukee has the fifth-most wins of any franchise.

As the sale becomes final, Lasry is said to be to be in discussions is creating a sports investment fund inside the existing investment firm he already has. His firm Avenue Capital was an early investor in Major League Pickleball and is interested in potentially buying into teams, leagues, media rights and real estate.