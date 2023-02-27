Home » news » Milwaukee Bucks Co Owner Marc Lasry Selling His Controlling Share Of The Team Its The Second Biggest Sale In League History At 3 5 Billion

Main Page

Milwaukee Bucks’ Co-Owner Marc Lasry Selling His Controlling Share Of The Team, It’s The Second-Biggest Sale In League History At $3.5 Billion

Updated 4 hours ago on
2 min read
Zach Wolpin profile picture
LinkedIn Twitter Instagram
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The Milwaukee Bucks are thriving on the court this season with a 43-17 record. On top of that, the are just half a game behind the Boston Celtics in the East for first place and they’re also on a 14-game win streak. While the on the court product is thriving, the Bucks are dealing with some off the court dealings mid-season. Co-owner Marc Lasry has agreed to sell his controlling share of the team to the Jimmy and Dee Haslam, owners of the NFL’s Cleveland Browns. It’s set to be the second-biggest sale in league history. 

Sources say the deal is still pending, but it would make it the second-biggest in league history. The recent sale of the Phoenix Suns hit $4 Billion and made it the largest purchase in league history from owner Matt Isbhia. A sale has been reported for a few months now and the two sides were finally able to strike a deal.

Lasry has been a co-owner of the team since 2014, but has decided he wants to move on to a different venture. Despite the team changing ownership the Bucks are still a strong contender in the East this season. Wisconsin Sports Betting sites have the Bucks at (+525) to win the Finals this season.

Bucks’ co-owner Marc Lasry is selling his share of the team to the owner’s of the Cleveland Browns

Lasry and fellow New York hedge fund financier Wes Edens bought the Bucks back in 2014 for $550 million. The Bucks have not only elevated the franchise’s worth, but they’ve also accomplished an NBA title in this time as well. Since the 204-15 season, Milwaukee has the fifth-most wins of any franchise.

As the sale becomes final, Lasry is said to be to be in discussions is creating a sports investment fund inside the existing investment firm he already has. His firm Avenue Capital was an early investor in Major League Pickleball and is interested in potentially buying into teams, leagues, media rights and real estate.

Zach Wolpin profile picture

Zach Wolpin is an NBA expert and has been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion is life is watching sports and being able to share his passion for sports through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years. like https://sircharlesincharge.com/, https://gmenhq.com/, and https://www.tapinto.net/towns/south-plainfield/. Before he became an NBA News Writer, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.

Trending Now