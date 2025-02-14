NBA 3-Point Contest 2025 odds, predictions, & best bets break down Damien Lillard’s chance of a 3-peat.

For Damian Lillard, this one means a little more.

On Saturday night at Chase Center, the Oakland native will attempt to secure his third straight NBA 3-Point Contest title—this time, back in the Bay. If he does, he’ll join Larry Bird and Craig Hodges as the only players to ever three-peat in the event’s storied history.

Lillard’s journey to the throne began in 2023 with Portland before he defended his title last year as a member of the Milwaukee Bucks. Now, a key piece in Milwaukee’s championship pursuit, he enters All-Star Weekend shooting 38.2% from deep, ready to prove once again why he’s one of the game’s most feared marksmen.

Standing in his way? Seven of the NBA’s best shooters, all looking to knock the king from his perch. The stage is set, the stakes are clear—and Lillard is ready to let it fly.

The field is set for the STARRY 3-Point Contest at NBA All-Star 2025: ▪️ Jalen Brunson

▪️ Cade Cunningham

▪️ Darius Garland

▪️ Tyler Herro

▪️ Buddy Hield

▪️ Cam Johnson

▪️ Damian Lillard

▪️ Norman Powell Lillard seeks his record-tying third straight 3-Point Contest title. pic.twitter.com/A0tSdw792j — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) February 7, 2025

NBA 3-Point Contest 2025: Dates, Time, TV Schedule, & How To Watch

What: 3-Point Contest

3-Point Contest When: Saturday, Feb. 15, 7 ET (second event)

Saturday, Feb. 15, 7 ET (second event) Where: Chase Center

Chase Center TV: TNT & truTV

TNT & truTV Stream: TNT Overtime (NBA App, NBA.com), Max

NBA 3-Point Contest 2025 Field

NBA 3-Point Contest 2025 Predictions & Best Bets

Buddy Hield | G | Golden State Warriors | +450

Few in NBA history have done it better from deep.

Buddy Hield, now in his first season with the Golden State Warriors, ranks among the top 20 all-time in made three-pointers. The 32-year-old has built his career on one thing—letting it fly. And when he catches fire, there are few sights that are more dangerous.

Hield, a former 3-Point Contest champion, won the event five years ago. Now, shooting 37% from beyond the arc, he returns to the competition looking to reclaim his crown.

The odds may not favor him, as there isn’t a ton of value at +450, but pure shooters always have a puncher’s chance. On Saturday night, under the bright lights of All-Star Weekend, Hield has the opportunity to remind the world just how quickly a game—or a contest—can change with the flick of his wrist.

Cameron Johnson | F | Brooklyn Nets | +650

Lost in Brooklyn’s rebuild, Cameron Johnson is quietly putting together the best season of his career. But on Saturday night, under the All-Star spotlight, the 6’9” forward has a chance to remind everyone just how lethal he can be.

Averaging 19.2 points per game while shooting 41.7% from deep, Johnson enters the 3-Point Contest as the tallest player in the field—and one of its purest marksmen. No competitor boasts a better corner three-point percentage, where he’s converting at an elite 46.9% clip. And above the break? He’s just as deadly, knocking down nearly 40%.

His ability to heat up quickly, especially off the dribble, makes him a dark horse worth watching. The odds may be long, but with a stroke as smooth as his, Johnson is more than capable of surprising the field.

I could watch Cam Johnson move off-ball all day. Special pic.twitter.com/cYlTnTd3um — Nets Film Room (@NetsFilm) February 7, 2025

Darius Garland | G | Cleveland | +500

Cleveland has been one of the NBA’s biggest success stories this season, surging into the All-Star break with the best record in the East. At the heart of it all? Darius Garland quietly emerged as one of the league’s most efficient sharpshooters. Like Hield, there isn’t a ton of value at +500, but I love this play.

Garland enters the 3-Point Contest with the best percentage in the field, drilling 43.1% of his attempts from deep. His 156-made threes trail only Tyler Herro, and his 41.2% clip on pull-up triples showcases a skill set tailor-made for this competition.

Even more impressive? While he’s an excellent corner shooter, Garland is even better above the break, converting at a 44% rate—right where most of his shots will come from Saturday night.

Damian Lillard may be the headliner, but Garland has the numbers, the rhythm, and the value to steal the show.

