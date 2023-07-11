As it stands, the Lakers’ 2023-24 roster is nearly at full capacity. The Lakers have added a few free agents this offseason while also retaining their own talent. However, GM Rob Pelinka has noted that the team is searching for another center. That’s why NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins thinks the Lakers should take a chance and bring back Howard for next season.

The 37-year-old last played during the 2021-22 season with the Lakers. That was his third one-year stint with the team and Perkins thinks they should bring him back again. In his last full season played, Howard averaged a career-low (6.2) points and (5.9) rebounds per game.

As a former three-time DPOY, Howard is nowhere close to the player he used to be. There was not a single team in the NBA that wanted to sign him in the 2022 off-season. He’ll look for that luck to change this offseason with the hopes of being able to grace the NBA hardwood once again.

“Damn it, if they didn’t win, who did? No one had a better offseason than the Los Angeles Lakers.” The offseason winner is clear for @KendrickPerkins 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/DZSM7B0XDM — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) July 10, 2023



Dwight Howard is hopeful that a team will be willing to sign him to a contract for next season

Yesterday, Kendrick Perkins says that the LA Lakers have had the best offseason yet of any NBA team. He also said they need to finish the deal by adding one more key player to the roster. Perkins did mention Tristan Thompson, who was signed by the Lakers last season.

However, he seemed more interested in the Lakers potentially signing Dwight Howard. In 2020 during the NBA bubble, Howard was a part of the Lakers championship roster. He played in 18 games and made 7 starts, averaging (5.8) points and (4.6) rebounds.

Perkins feels like Howard would be the “perfect fit” for the Lakers. General Manager Rob Pelinka might not feel the same way. The Lakers recently signed Jaxson Hayes, a defensive-minded center. Pelinka said that the team is now searching for the opposite of Hayes. A center will be more of an offensive skill set.

With that being that case, Dwight Howard would not be the type of player that the Lakers are looking for. Howard spent the 2022-23 season playing overseas in Taiwan. The eight-time all-star will have to wait and see if he gets a shot at playing in the NBA again.