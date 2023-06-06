This past offseason, Dwight Howard could not find a team to sign him. He signed with the Taoyuan Leopards of the T1 League in November 2022. His team went 6-24 despite the eight-time all-star averaging 23 points and 16 rebounds per game. In a recent interview with Mark Haynes, Howard expressed his desire to continue playing in the NBA. Howard said, “I’m not retired from the NBA just yet”.

Howard told Haynes that he wants one more chance to play in the NBA. The three-time DPOY even had a specific team in mind that he wants to join. He wants the chance to play for the Sacramento Kings and head coach Mike Brown. However, Howard did acknowledge that their roster is “pretty much set”.

During the 2023 playoffs, Howard spent a lot of his time on social media trolling players in the NBA. He was sending “invites” to stars that lost in the playoffs to come to join him in Taiwan. That might backfire on Howard as he tries to make his way back onto the NBA hardwood once again.

“I’m not retired from the NBA just yet. I would love to help the Sacramento Kings contend for a title.” – Dwight Howard (Via @markhaynesnba ) pic.twitter.com/Oag6guLzsc — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) June 6, 2023

Dwight Howard is looking for one more chance to play in the NBA

The 37-year-old future Hall of Famer last played in the NBA during the 2021-22 season for the Lakers. He played in 60 games and made 27 points. That season he averaged a career-low (6.2) points and (5.9) rebounds per game. Howard is not far removed from the NBA, but he’s still looking for a team to give him that chance.

In 2020, Howard won a championship with the Lakers in the NBA bubble. He was a key player for the Lakers in that series vs the Heat. Howard hasn’t averaged over 10+ points per game since the 2018-19 season when he played for the Wizards.

Joining the Kings is not out of the question for Howard. Sacramento doesn’t use a traditional center in their starting lineup, but Howard could be a piece that comes off the bench and gives the starters rest. Domantas Sabonis plays that big-man role for the Kings and that’s who Howard would be fighting for playing time with.