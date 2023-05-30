Former NBA star Dwight Howard guarantees he was better in his prime than today’s Nikola Jokic

Currently holding the record for most triple-doubles in a single playoff run, Nikola Jokic is considered by most to be the best player in the NBA. Despite the fact the Joel Embiid won this season’s MVP, the Serbian star had already won the award twice before this campaign, and is now taking the Nuggets to their first-ever NBA Finals.

Dwight Howard, on the other hand, was definitely a NBA great, but we don’t recall him ever being considered the best player in the league. However, the 37-year-old believes that when he was in his prime, he was a better player than Jokic’s best version.

This week the veteran center was invited to be a part of FanDuel TV to converse about the Denver star and his franchise’s NBA Finals debut. Chandler Parsons dared to ask Howard the infamous question, as he picked himself without any hesitation.

“Prime Dwight Howard all day. All day, every day,” he said with the whole panel laughing at his incredible confidence. “I’m dominating every play with a smile on my face.”

Let’s take a look at Dwight’s best highlights during his spell in the NBA:

Even though there were times when the former Magic star was the most dominant defensive player in the league, it’s hard to see him overcoming Jokic’s greatness, especially considering how versatile the Serbian has proved to be in every position on the floor.

When reminiscing prime Howard, we remember his seasons from 2007 to 2010, back when he led the NBA in rebounds and blocked shots. But if we turn our heads to scoring, the veteran’s best year was his 22.9 average per game in the 2010/11 competition.

As for the Nuggets star, he’s averaged over 24 points per game in each of the last three campaigns, including his career-best 27.1 points per match last year.

Portland star Damian Lillard recently explained why no other player compares to Jokic

“Joker might be the best player in the League. The best don’t always win MVP. I thought Embiid should’ve won MVP this year, but that boy Joker might be the best player in the league,” Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard recently said on Instagram Live.

Even though 28-year-old Nikola still has a lot of basketball ahead of him and his stats will probably drop at some point, he’s averaged career totals of 20.2 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 6.6 assists per contest. As for Howard, his career-totals are averages of 15.7 points, 11.8 rebounds, and 1.3 assists.

“He’s one of them players that get an organic triple-double. Joker plays the game the same way every game. He’ll score 45 and get 25 rebounds; sometimes he’ll have 18 assists, then he might do all of it in the same game: 45, 22, and 14… And he doesn’t miss shots. Watching him play and playing against him, he doesn’t miss no shots,” Lillard added.

The Portland guard, who is a seven-time NBA All-Star, simply marvels on Jokic’s plays.

“Smart as hell, he can shoot, pass, play team ball, and cares about winning. He’s humble, staying true. I like how Joker does his thing,” he concluded.