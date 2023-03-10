Home » news » Golden States Draymond Green Calls Nba Analyst Kendrick Perkins Lazy For His Take On Nikola Jokic Stat Padding This Season

Golden State’s Draymond Green calls NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins ‘lazy’ for his take on Nikola Jokic stat-padding this season

Only three players in league history have ever won MVP in three straight seasons. Denver’s big man Nikola Jokic is well on his way to becoming the fourth as he averages a triple-double this season. He’s a selfless player and his team has second-best record in the NBA at the moment. Media and analysts around the league like Kendrick Perkins claim that Jokic is stat-padding. Warriors PF Draymond Green called Perkins ‘lazy’ in that argument and wouldn’t let him get away with that. 

The back-to-back MVP has 25 triple-doubles this season and his team has won 29 straight dating back to last season when he has a triple-double. It’s one thing to have a triple-double on a consistent basis like he does, but it’s another when his team is winning every time as well.

Denver currently own’s the best record in the Western Conference. Colorado Sports Betting sites have the Nuggets at (+650) to win the Finals this season.

Draymond Green calls out Kendrick Perkins for saying that Nikola Jokic is stat-padding this season

In 58 games played and started this season Nikola Jokic has 25 triple-doubles. He’s averaging (24.3) points, (11.8) rebounds, and (10.0) assists. His (.630) field-goal percentage is as career-high for him this season as well. Analysts around the league like Kendrick Perkins have called out Jokic, saying that he’s stat-padding.

Four-time NBA champ Draymond Green backed Jokic in this argument and called Perkins ‘lazy’ for his take on the back-to-back MVP. Green had this to say on his podcast.

“The whole stat padding thing I think is ridiculous. You can’t win that many games in a row getting a triple-double and only packing your stats. Trust me, I see Joker’s stat lines often, there’s often times where he could have 10 or 11 assists so if he’s stat-padding at some point, you chasing that 10 to 11 assists is going to cost you all a game,” – Draymond Green

He’s basically saying that Jokic is only doing this because it’s what gets his teams wins. Other players could certainly have more assist or rebounds than Jokic, but that’s the way he plays and dominates the game. Jokic dissects the defense and is always ready to make the right pass.

No other big man in the league can do what he does on a consistent basis. The only player remotely close is Domantas Sabonis, but he only has eight triple-doubles compared to Jokic’s 25 this season.

