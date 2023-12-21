Who are the NBA’s all-time leaders in ejections?

No matter why you watch NBA basketball, everyone loves a little bit of drama. And there is nothing more dramatic in a basketball game than when someone gets ejected. But how does one get ejected? And which NBA players have gotten ejected more than anyone else?

How Do You Get Ejected?

To get ejected from a basketball game, a player needs to do one of three things: 1) pick up two technical fouls, 2) pick up two flagrant one fouls, or 3) pick up one flagrant two foul.

Normally, when situation one occurs, it takes two separate incidents within the course of a single game. However, sometimes, a player can pick up two technical fouls in one single sequence. It just depends on whether the referee has a short leash that day or if the player insists on continuously arguing.

Anyway, now that we know how a player can be ejected, let’s see who has done it the most.

All-Time Ejection Leaders

According to Crazy Stats, the all-time leader in ejections is none other than Rasheed Wallace. In his career, Wallace was ejected 29 times. That makes sense, considering his unbreakable single-season technical fouls record.

Second all-time in this category is Golden State Warriors big man Draymond Green. For his career, Green has been ejected from 20 contests. This season, Green has been all over the news for his inability to make it through entire games without being removed from them. It has gotten so bad at this point that he is now suspended indefinitely.

Third all-time on this list is Dwight Howard (17 ejections). Anthony Mason and Charles Barkley are tied for fourth with 16 career ejections. Shaquille O’Neal and DeMarcus Cousins are tied for sixth all-time with 14 ejections. Matt Barnes has 13 ejections. And Reggie Miller, Dennis Rodman, and Kenyon Martin all have 12.