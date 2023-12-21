Home » news » Who are the NBA's all-time leaders in ejections?

NBA

Who are the NBA’s all-time leaders in ejections?

Mat Issa profile picture
LinkedIn Twitter
Sports Editor
Updated 27 mins ago on • 2 min read
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Draymond Green, Golden State Warriors.
Draymond Green, Golden State Warriors. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports.

No matter why you watch NBA basketball, everyone loves a little bit of drama. And there is nothing more dramatic in a basketball game than when someone gets ejected. But how does one get ejected? And which NBA players have gotten ejected more than anyone else?

How Do You Get Ejected?

To get ejected from a basketball game, a player needs to do one of three things: 1) pick up two technical fouls, 2) pick up two flagrant one fouls, or 3) pick up one flagrant two foul.

Normally, when situation one occurs, it takes two separate incidents within the course of a single game. However, sometimes, a player can pick up two technical fouls in one single sequence. It just depends on whether the referee has a short leash that day or if the player insists on continuously arguing.

Anyway, now that we know how a player can be ejected, let’s see who has done it the most.

All-Time Ejection Leaders

According to Crazy Stats, the all-time leader in ejections is none other than Rasheed Wallace. In his career, Wallace was ejected 29 times. That makes sense, considering his unbreakable single-season technical fouls record

Second all-time in this category is Golden State Warriors big man Draymond Green. For his career, Green has been ejected from 20 contests. This season, Green has been all over the news for his inability to make it through entire games without being removed from them. It has gotten so bad at this point that he is now suspended indefinitely

Third all-time on this list is Dwight Howard (17 ejections). Anthony Mason and Charles Barkley are tied for fourth with 16 career ejections. Shaquille O’Neal and DeMarcus Cousins are tied for sixth all-time with 14 ejections. Matt Barnes has 13 ejections. And Reggie Miller, Dennis Rodman, and Kenyon Martin all have 12. 

Mat Issa profile picture

Mat Issa is based in Sterling Heights, Michigan. Yes, he spells his name with one "t." He's obsessed with NBA history, so much so that he's dedicated nearly two years of research to his two mini-series', "Blazing the Trail" and "The Quest for the Best." Right now, Mat goes to law school and writes about the NBA for The Analyst, Forbes, and of course, Basketball Insiders. His work has also been featured in ESPN, SB Nation, FanSided, Basketball News, ONE37pm, and Raptors Republic. Also, he's a lifelong Spartans fan. Go Green!

Trending Now