Sources say Draymond Green started counseling and suspension will extend for at least three weeks

Even though there’s a lot of uncertainty surrounding the Golden State camp after Draymond Green was suspended indefinitely, there’s one thing for sure: he’s going to be out for a long time. In a recent interview, NBA’s head of basketball operations Joe Dumars explained that there are no minimum or maximum of games attached to his punishment.

“No and no,” said the executive when asked about the length of the forward’s ban. “So, obviously, it doesn’t go on truly indefinitely — at some point it will come to an end — but just in terms of a minimum, no, we have not put a minimum in for him.”

The Warriors star was suspended for “striking Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkić in the face” last week, but the entire league is tired of Green’s antics as he’s been ejected for playing aggressively already three times this season. The league said that the “outcome takes into account Green’s repeated history of unsportsmanlike acts.”

Draymond Green clocking Nurkic and being ejected is classic Draymond! 25 GAME SUSPENSION INCOMING ‼️ pic.twitter.com/ZySt0ozr4f — BallTalkSource (@BallTalkSource) December 13, 2023

While the NBA is refraining from announcing the suspension’s length, insider Shams Charania reported this Monday that Draymond is expected to miss at least three more weeks of competition. On the other hand, Dumars said that since “we’re having something here that’s continuing to happen,” the league decided that “just casting a certain amount of games on him may not be the best way.”

After the veteran’s latest aggression against Nurkic, the NBA’s executive vice-president said, “”We were like, ‘OK, how about let’s deal with the root cause of this?'”

Dumars cares deeply for the Golden State star and only wishes him the best. “Take some time off, get yourself right, whatever you need to do. Get your help and get yourself right. The only thing we really want to see him do is get better, so when he comes back we’re not dealing with the same issues over and over again,” he expressed.

He then added: “And so that was the whole purpose behind ‘indefinitely.’ And when he is ready, then he’ll come back. When we feel like he’s ready, he’ll come back. When the team feels like he’s ready, he’ll come back.”

Reports indicate that Draymond has already started counseling and he hasn’t been defiant about his suspension

The four-time champion is already taking the necessary steps for a healthy return as it has been reported that he’s started counseling. Dumars was the first to shed a light on his rehabilitation.

Green “may have already started counseling,” the former Pistons player noted. “Just in terms of talking with somebody, talking [about] how you deal with issues, how you deal with your emotions. I think those are the things that have to happen.”

A week before his suspension, the 33-year-old had told ESPN that “you don’t become what I’ve become if you can’t control your emotions. You don’t win four championships if you can’t control your emotions.” In a way, his response was considered “defiant,” but Dumars believes he’s actually “been very receptive” and has “not pushed back on this.”

“He hasn’t been defiant about this at all,” Dumars guaranteed.